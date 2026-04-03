Should You Forget Ethereum and Buy This Cryptocurrency Instead?

Key Points

For more than a decade, Ethereum has been the top Layer-1 blockchain network in the world.

Ethereum's market dominance is showing signs of weakness, especially in the key area of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Solana, with a market cap of $50 billion, has emerged as the biggest rival to Ethereum.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

Over the past decade, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies in the world. Since its launch back in July 2015, Ethereum is up a phenomenal 68,400%.

However, Ethereum is now down over 30% in 2026, and currently trades at a 57% discount to its all-time high of $4,954 from last year. To say that things are headed in the wrong direction would be an understatement. With that in mind, are there any Ethereum alternatives worth buying instead?

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The search for the next Ethereum

To answer that question, it's important to understand the current competitive landscape for Ethereum. When it launched a decade ago, Ethereum was the first Layer-1 blockchain network. It quickly became a core building block of the emerging blockchain and crypto world, and helped to pioneer many fundamental innovations (such as smart contracts) that still drive value today.

For good reason, investors richly rewarded Ethereum with a sky-high valuation. It was, quite simply, the future of blockchain technology. But today, and Ethereum no longer appears as dominant as it once did. Upstarts are nipping at its heels and taking market share away in key areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi).

In fact, of the top 25 cryptocurrencies by market cap, four of them -- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Cardano, Tron, and Avalanche -- are direct Ethereum competitors. If you're willing to dig a little deeper, there are at least half a dozen other top Ethereum competitors ranked among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, including some that specialize in areas such as artificial intelligence and stablecoins.

That's why I think it's time to look for an Ethereum alternative. After a decade of dominance, Ethereum may be losing its edge. Smaller, faster, and more nimble upstarts are likely to be better investments over the next decade.

The case for Solana

My top pick here is Solana. With a market cap of nearly $50 billion, it now ranks as the seventh-largest cryptocurrency in the world. And it has long been touted as a potential "Ethereum killer." Solana, quite simply, is faster and cheaper to use than Ethereum, and that makes it more attractive to both users and developers.

Admittedly, Solana is performing just as poorly as Ethereum this year, as all cryptocurrencies get beaten down across the board. But I think there's much more upside potential ahead for Solana, especially as it continues to gain in areas such as DeFi. The easiest place to see this is in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, where Solana recently surpassed Ethereum in the number of digital wallets holding tokenized real-world assets.

Best of all, there are now eight spot Solana ETFs trading in the U.S. market, led by the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (NYSEMKT: BSOL). This helps to ensure a steady flow of institutional investor money into Solana for the foreseeable future.

That being said, Solana is by no means "less risky" than Ethereum. And it is far from a slam-dunk investment. But, over the long haul, Solana has a very good chance of outperforming Ethereum.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Cardano, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Avalanche, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends TRON. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.