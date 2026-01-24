Should You Dump Eli Lilly's Shares After This Setback?

Key Points

Eli Lilly's oral GLP-1 candidate, orforglipron, won't earn approval as fast as the company expected.

Meanwhile, a notable competitor is making headway in this market.

Even with this setback, Eli Lilly should remain the leader in the weight loss space.

10 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly ›

Competition in the weight loss market is heating up. The two leaders, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), have robust pipelines, with several candidates recently approved or expected to be approved soon. One of them for Eli Lilly is orforglipron, an oral GLP-1 medicine. Although orforglipron looks promising, it recently experienced a setback that sent Eli Lilly's shares down by about 4% in one day. Was the market's reaction justified? Let's find out.

A longer review time

After it aced phase 3 studies last year, Eli Lilly requested approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for orforglipron in December. The agency granted the medicine a new voucher that allows for a one- to two-month review time, much shorter than the usual 10 to 12 months. So, orforglipron should earn approval by the end of February, or that was the original plan. The FDA recently announced that it was extending the review time and now expects to decide on whether to approve orforglipron by April 10.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

There's one crucial reason why this matters. Novo Nordisk earned approval for the oral version of Wegovy in December and has already launched it. Oral GLP-1 drugs could reach patients who are harder to attract with the weight loss options that have been on the market for several years now, which are administered subcutaneously. Some dislike needles, and others, perhaps because they are constantly traveling, have issues accepting the cold storage requirements of subcutaneous injections.

Oral pills address these problems. And now, Novo Nordisk will have even more time to capture a large portion of this market before Eli Lilly can launch its own challenger.

Should you give up on Eli Lilly?

It is worth remembering that the original version of Wegovy was approved in 2021, over two years before Eli Lilly's Zepbound. Yet, as of the third quarter of 2025, Zepbound was generating higher sales. A first-mover advantage matters in this market, but other factors such as efficacy, safety, tolerability, and breadth of application are even more important.

Oral Wegovy may have been the first oral GLP-1 approved for weight loss, but orforglipron showed competitive efficacy, especially in patients with diabetes who have a harder time losing weight. Further, besides orforglipron, Eli Lilly has an attractive mid- and late-stage pipeline in its core therapeutic area, and that's before we move beyond it and look at the company's work elsewhere.

Financial results remain strong, the company's prospects are attractive thanks to its leadership in the rapidly growing weight loss market, and the stock offers other perks, such as a robust dividend program. The market may have overreacted to the FDA taking an extra month or so to review orforglipron's data. The company's shares remain a buy.

Should you buy stock in Eli Lilly right now?

Before you buy stock in Eli Lilly, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eli Lilly wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 24, 2026.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.