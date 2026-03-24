Should You Continue to Hold OMCL Stock in Your Portfolio?

Omnicell OMCL is steadily advancing the industry-defined vision of the autonomous pharmacy, aiming to drive positive medication management outcomes for customers. The company is expanding its SaaS and Expert Services portfolio via acquisitions and new platform launches. Solid financial health further adds to the stock’s appeal. Meanwhile, higher costs from macro-driven pressures and challenging hospital spending trends raise concerns for Omnicell’s operational results.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has declined 0.5% compared with the 32.2% fall of the industry and the 15.6% growth of the S&P 500 composite.

The renowned healthcare technology company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion. It has an estimated long-term earnings growth of 30.2% compared with the industry’s 29.7%. Omnicell surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average earnings surprise of 33.6%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Tailwinds for OMCL Stock

Autonomous Pharmacy Model Holds Potential: The industry-defined vision of Autonomous pharmacy is a roadmap to improving operational efficiencies and ultimately targeting zero-error medication management. Over the past several years, Omnicell has expanded its business from a single-point solution to a platform of products and services that will help further advance the vision.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company witnessed strong demand for its flagship point-of-care connected devices, including XTExtend, contributing to robust top-line performance. It also secured several wins with major health systems and government health care facilities. Omnicell’s ongoing R&D investments across Points of Care, Central Pharmacy and IV Compounding, Specialty Pharmacy and 340B Program and Ambulatory Care market categories are expected to deliver solutions that drive positive medication management outcomes for customers.



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Robust Pipeline for SaaS and Expert Services Portfolio: Omnicell derives an increasing portion of revenues from its subscription-based SaaS and Expert Services offerings, which include a combination of robotics, smart devices and intelligent software, all optimized by expert services. In recent years, the company has integrated three key acquisitions, such as Specialty Pharmacy Services (formerly ReCept), FDS Amplicare and MarkeTouch Media, LL (merged into EnlivenHealth, Inc), to broaden the offerings.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, several health systems committed to using Omnicell's inventory optimization service, alongside central pharmacy automation and point-of-care dispensing solutions. The company announced OmniSphere in late 2024, designed to be the connected backbone for all Omnicell products. The same year, it introduced Central Med Automation Service, a subscription-based solution designed to help health systems establish and continuously optimize centralized medication management for consolidated pharmacy services centers (CPSCs) and similar operations.

Strong Liquidity and Capital Structure: Omnicell exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $197 million and $168 million in total debt on its balance sheet. This indicates a sound solvency position. The total debt to capital ratio was 12.1% in the fourth quarter, down from 21.3% in the previous quarter.

What Ails Omnicell?

Escalating Expenses May Strain Margins: Omnicell’s operations continue to be affected by persisting labor shortages as well as increased inflationary costs related to components’ raw materials and freight. Changes in export or import regulations and other trade barriers may have an adverse effect on its business. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company’s non-GAAP gross margin declined approximately 4 percentage points year over year, mainly reflecting the impact of $7 million of tariff costs.

Tough Hospital Spending Trends: Hospital purchases continue to remain a challenge for the small community hospitals compared with the bigger ones owing to financial constraints. A resilient hospital capital expenditure environment might adversely affect the adoption of Omnicell’s solutions. The reimbursement mix has also affected the endowment income, affecting hospital spending capabilities. While the company has won some new deals in larger hospitals, the market is still susceptible to the economy and credit conditions.

OMCL Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMCL’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has remained constant at $1.74 in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.24 billion. This suggests a 4.4% increase from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.2%, well ahead of the industry’s -1.6% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 18.8%. The company’s shares have rallied 13.8% against the industry’s 8.8% fall in the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuitive Surgical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an earnings yield of 2.1% against the industry’s 0.7% decline. Shares of the company have dropped 7.9% compared with the industry’s 8.9% fall. ISRG’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Phibro Animal Health, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an earnings yield of 6.1% compared with the industry’s 2.6% return. Shares of the company have soared 149.9% against the industry’s 21.1% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.2%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.