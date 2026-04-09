Should You Continue to Hold EYE Stock in Your Portfolio?

National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE is well-poised to grow in the coming quarters owing to its strength across the owned brands and the expansion of the remote hybrid model to deliver care at scale. Early progress in its strategic initiatives is highly promising. The company also stands to benefit from favorable industry trends, aiding demand for its offerings. Meanwhile, elevated costs from macroeconomic pressures and a highly leveraged balance sheet remain concerning for National Vision.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has demonstrated strong momentum with 123.5% growth. This compares to the 16.2% fall of the industry and a 29.1% rise of the S&P 500 composite.

The leading optical retailer has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion. The company projects long-term estimated earnings growth of 20.1% compared with the industry’s 10.4%. National Vision surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 53.5%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Upsides for EYE Stock

Owned Brands Gain Market Share: The implementation of a lifestyle selling approach, combined with strategic refinements to the product assortment and pricing architecture, has supported solid comparable sales growth across the brands. National Vision had historically operated the America's Best brand as a promotional all-the-time banner with the two pair and eye exam offer. In 2025, the company shifted promotional spend to more targeted advertising, improving both efficiency and effectiveness. This has led to the highest brand awareness in recent times and yielded traffic growth.



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The new Meta AI glasses are driving early success, presently available in 300 stores with a broader rollout expected in the coming months. Eyeglass World, now part of the company’s Emerging Brands, delivered solid positive comps as foundational efforts to strengthen operations started to gain traction. The company also moved to an employed OD model at Eyeglass World locations and is making progress with its remote hybrid model, where in-store doctors also perform exams in other stores remotely.

Ongoing Strategic Transformation: In 2025, National Vision moved into the next phase of transformation, focusing on modernizing the business in the context of contemporary consumer needs and wants. The strategy centers on four key growth vectors. The company began execution on the first one by targeting underdeveloped customer segments, such as those who use managed care and wear progressive lenses, and outside Rx. These cohorts generated strong traffic growth in the fourth quarter.

The second vector focuses on underdeveloped products, wherein the shift toward more premium frames and branded assortments drove higher ticket and resonated strongly with existing customers and drew higher-income new customers. Regarding the third and fourth vectors, National Vision is taking a data-driven segmentation approach to enhance customer experience, driving associate selling behavior transformation, enabling more personalized experiences and targeted messaging, and leveraging its extensive doctor of optometry network and advanced exam technology.

Favorable Industry Trends: National Vision operates in the $69.5 billion U.S. optical retail industry (as per the Vision Council), demonstrating consistent growth and resilience to economic cycles, largely due to the medical, non-discretionary and recurring eye care purchases. Factors such as an aging population, managed vision care adoption, increased usage of computer and mobile screens, consistent replacement cycle, increased consumer interest in smart eyewear and growing focus on health and wellness are expected to continue contributing to the industry’s stability and growth. This creates an opportunity for the company to offer personalized, inexpensive, health-oriented products and services that help reduce an individual’s overall healthcare expenditures.

What Ails National Vision?

High Leverage: As of the fourth-quarter 2025 end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $38.7 million and a total debt of nearly $246 million. This high leverage could have a number of consequences, including increasing its exposure to adverse economic, industry or competitive developments. Debt-to-capital ratio was 22%, while times interest earned came to 3.4X.

Mounting Expenses: The overall economic environment continues to be challenging, and macroeconomic factors such as inflation and geopolitical uncertainties could indirectly impact National Vision’s results of operations. These pressures resulted in softer demand and shifts in consumer behavior in 2025, affecting demand for the company’s products. In an uncertain U.S. tariff regime, concerns over the implementation of stricter trade policies, higher tariffs and renegotiation of existing trade agreements may prompt the company to mark down inventory, and increase selling and promotional expenses.

EYE Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for National Vision’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has remained constant at 93 cents in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.07 billion. This suggests a 4.2% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Top MedTech Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, BrightSpring Health Services BTSG and IDEXX Laboratories IDXX.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 4.9%, well ahead of the industry’s negative 2.2% yield. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 18.8%. The company’s shares have rallied 29.6% compared with the industry’s 4.9% growth in the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BrightSpring Health Services, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 47.2% compared with the industry’s 14.5% growth. Shares of the company have surged 166.6% compared with the industry’s 1.1% growth in the past year. BTSG’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average surprise being 40.4%.

IDEXX Laboratories, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an earnings yield of 2.5% compared to the industry’s negative 2.2% yield. Shares of the company have rallied 54% against the industry’s 15.1% fall. IDXX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.1%.

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National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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