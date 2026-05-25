Should You Continue to Hold AON Stock at 16.3X P/E Valuation?

Aon plc AON is a leading global provider of risk, retirement and health solutions, serving clients across more than 120 countries. The company has been benefiting from steady organic growth, strong client retention and strategic acquisitions. Its shares have lost 8% year to date compared with the industry’s average decline of 18% over the same period.

Valuation of AON

AON has a market capitalization of nearly $69.4 billion. The stock appears somewhat expensive relative to the industry. Shares are currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E of around 16.3X, above the industry average of 14.5X, reflecting a premium valuation. The stock currently carries a Value Score of C.

Where Do Estimates for AON Stand?

Aon is expected to deliver year-over-year earnings growth of 11.7% in 2026 to $19.07 per share, followed by an additional 11.1% increase in 2027. Over the past month, analysts have raised 2026 earnings estimates eight times versus three downward revisions. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $17.99 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 4.7%.

AON beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.1%. This is depicted in the figure below.

Aon plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aon plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aon plc Quote

What’s Favoring AON Stock?

Aon’s Accelerating Aon United (“AAU”) initiative is improving efficiency through technology streamlining, operational consolidation and better integration of its Risk Capital and Human Capital businesses. Lower AAU Program expenses and rising savings in first-quarter 2026 reflect solid execution. Management expects annual run-rate savings of $450 million by 2027, supporting margins and earnings growth.

Aon’s 3x3 Plan is strengthening its business model through AI-driven tools, analytics and operational simplification. Solutions like Broker Copilot and Aon Claims Copilot are improving client servicing and productivity. The company plans to invest nearly $1.3 billion in technology and talent by 2026 end to support long-term organic growth.

AON continues to expand its market reach through targeted acquisitions and partnerships. The NFP acquisition strengthened its middle-market presence, while deals like Griffiths & Armour and ShoreOne Insurance Managers enhanced capabilities in key markets. The company is also divesting non-core, lower-margin businesses to sharpen its focus on higher-return segments. This disciplined strategy has helped drive a trailing 12-month return on invested capital (ROIC) of 8.1%, above the industry average of 7.5%.

Aon continues to reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividend increases. In first-quarter 2026, it repurchased 1.5 million class A ordinary shares for roughly $500 million and retained around $800 million under its current authorization. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 10% in April 2026, lifting the payout to 82 cents per share from 74.5 cents. Strong cash generation continues to support these capital deployment initiatives.

Risks to Watch

Investors should remain mindful of Aon’s leveraged balance sheet. The company exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion, long-term debt of $13.5 billion and short-term debt of $1.1 billion. Its long-term debt-to-capital ratio of 57.7% is notably higher than the industry average of 41.5%.

The debt-heavy balance sheet has also led to elevated interest expenses. Interest expense surged 62.8% in 2024, followed by a further 3% year-over-year increase in 2025. The metric came in at $179 million in first-quarter 2026, which continues to weigh on margin expansion. Aon’s extensive international presence makes its financial results vulnerable to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

Aon’s disciplined execution, ongoing efficiency initiatives and strategic investments should continue to support long-term growth and gradual deleveraging. AON currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting balanced near-term risk and reward potential.

Key Picks

Investors interested in the broader Finance space can look at some better-ranked stocks like Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. HG, Octave Specialty Group, Inc. OSG and United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hamilton Insurance’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.95 per share, which has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. HG beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 84.8%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $2.87 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Octave Specialty’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 40 cents per share, which has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. OSG beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 464.4%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $358.9 million, implying 42.9% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Fire’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.88 per share, indicating 6.1% year-over-year growth. UFCS beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 68.8%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $1.53 billion, implying 10.5% year-over-year growth.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Octave Specialty Group, Inc. (OSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aon plc (AON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.