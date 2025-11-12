Should You Buy XRP Before Nov. 13?

Key Points

A spot ETF built around XRP could go live as early as Nov. 13.

The launch of the Canary Capital Spot XRP ETF has the potential to be a bullish catalyst for the cryptocurrency.

ETF launches look like positive developments for XRP, but there are still a wide range of other factors that will affect its token price.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has seen a lot of volatility lately. While the cryptocurrency's token price is still up roughly 23% year to date, it's also down 29% from its high -- and more big valuation swings could be imminent.

Some XRP investors have been betting that exchange-traded funds (ETFs) centered around the token will go live in 2025, and decisive news on that front may be rapidly approaching. Based on recent filings, it looks like the Canary Capital Spot XRP ETF could go live on the market as early as Thursday, Nov. 13.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Should investors buy the cryptocurrency ahead of the potential ETF launch?

At the moment, there seems to be a very high likelihood that spot ETFs will hit the market this month or next month. Along those lines, it's possible that XRP's token price could see a significant swell of bullish momentum. With the launch of XRP-based ETFs, it's reasonable to expect that there will be purchasing action to supply the funds, and that the newly launched funds could attract significant interest from investors.

On the other hand, the high likelihood that spot ETFs for XRP will be approved in the near future also means that such an outcome may already be largely priced into the token. In general, the regulatory environment appears to be evolving in directions that are favorable for the cryptocurrency market.

The launch of XRP-based ETFs will make the cryptocurrency increasingly accessible through a wider range of purchasing avenues and can reasonably be expected to create catalysts that increase purchasing action. That doesn't necessarily mean that XRP's token price will surge in the short term or over the long term. But improving regulatory dynamics and the launches of exchange-traded funds built around the token are bullish developments for buy-and-hold investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $612,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,184,044!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.