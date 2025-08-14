Should You Buy UPS While It's Below $90?

Key Points Shares of the package delivery giant have slipped about 30% on the year.

Q2 revenue and net income slid, and tariffs appear to be taking a toll.

With a P/E of 13 and a 7.5% yield, UPS is a value play for long-term investors.

10 stocks we like better than United Parcel Service ›

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is back in the bargain bit. As of this writing, shares of the package shipping company trade under $90, a level they haven't seen since before the COVID-fueled e-commerce surge that made it a household essential. Back then, it was a lifeline for locked-down lifestyles. But now? It's a delivery company that's trying to find its next growth lane.

And yet UPS's fundamentals aren't exactly broken. In fact, the company is growing more efficient. Plus, let's be real: With a dividend yield hovering around 7.5%, even the most cautious investor has to ask if this a rare value play or a trap wrapped in brown paper?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Let's take a closer look and see if UPS is a buy right now.

A business in limbo

Let's start with the rough part: the second quarter. It wasn't a disaster, but it wasn't the kind that gets investors fired up either. Revenue slipped for the fourth time in five quarters, landing at $21.2 billion, down nearly 3% from last year. Profits fell faster than sales, with earnings per share coming in light and net income sliding almost 9%.

Volume trends told about the same story. The repeal of the de minimis exemption -- which once let low-value imports from China pass through without duties -- has hurt the China-to-U.S. express lanes, one of UPS's highest-margin routes. Those shipments are down about 35% year over year, which not only hurts sales but can also leave expensive aircraft with underutilized space.

Zooming out a bit, it's clear that the competitive landscape isn't helping either. Both Amazon and Walmart are eating market share with in-house delivery networks. Regional couriers are also becoming both faster and cheaper. The total addressable market is growing -- parcel volumes reached about $24 billion in 2024, an increase of 4% -- but UPS's slice is shrinking.

These aren't numbers any UPS investors wants to hear. And yet they don't tell the full story.

UPS's business is getting leaner

Here's the thing: UPS knows it needs to change. And it's already making cuts to strengthen its balance sheet. The company has already announced plans to eliminate 20,000 jobs, close 73 facilities, and refocus on higher-margin segments of its business per its "Efficiency Reimagined" plan. Earlier this year, the company made the crucial decision to pull back from Amazon, a high-volume client but with thin margins on per-package deliveries.

True, high tariffs are likely going to test whatever margin gains UPS can eke out. But the company is shifting gears. Its China-to-rest-of-world shipments, for example, climbed more than 22.4% last quarter, while India-to-Europe nearly doubled. It's not a full offset (and management isn't pretending that is it). But its a strategic pivot that helps profit move in the right direction when a core lane goes cold.

Healthcare logistics is another bright spot. It's the kind of business that doesn't rise and fall with holiday shopping or the latest import policy. Demand for shipping pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other medical products is steady, often super urgent, and almost always high margin. The company's $1.6 billion agreement to acquire Andlauer Healthcare Group earlier this year is a clear signal that UPS sees this lane as a potential growth engine.

Patience required (dividends included)

UPS isn't likely going to stage a dramatic rebound anytime soon. Tariff headwinds mixed with low consumer confidence and a lack of guidance is a recipe for caution, and investors shouldn't overlook those problems because their eyes are fixed on that juicy dividend.

At the same time, UPS looks severely undervalued. It currently trades at roughly 13 times trailing earnings, which is below its historical average. That pricing bakes in a lot of near-term uncertainty as well as leaves room for upside if margins stabilize. For long-term investors, buying a global logistics leader at this kind of multiple, with this kind of yield, is the sort of math that can work out over a patient horizon.

Should you invest $1,000 in United Parcel Service right now?

Before you buy stock in United Parcel Service, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and United Parcel Service wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $660,783!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Steven Porrello has positions in Amazon and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, United Parcel Service, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.