Should You Buy Tesla Stock Before Jan. 28?

Key Points

Tesla already reported fourth-quarter deliveries.

On Jan. 28, investors will likely be more focused on the call between CEO Elon Musk, other members of Tesla's management team, and Wall Street analysts.

Specifically, investors will want updates on Tesla's robotaxi business and its humanoid robots.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Electric vehicle and robotaxi company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to report earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2025, after the market closes on Jan. 28. As one of the most popular and widely debated stocks in the entire stock market, you know investors will be paying attention, and also be anxious to hear from CEO Elon Musk about updates on the company's newer business lines that have immense potential.

Earlier this month, Tesla announced that it had delivered "over 418,000" vehicles in the fourth quarter, down 16% from the same quarter in the previous year. Overall, deliveries of 1.64 million in 2025 dropped nearly 9% from 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Wall Street analysts have a consensus earnings-per-share estimate of $0.45 for the fourth quarter, representing a 38% year-over-year decline. Tesla's revenue is expected to be $24.76 billion, a decline of approximately 4% year over year. While successful investing is about time in the market, and not trying to time the market, many investors might be wondering if they should buy Tesla before the quarterly report on Jan. 28?

All eyes continue to be on robotaxis and robots

Given that Tesla has already reported deliveries for the fourth quarter, much of the drama surrounding the fourth-quarter earnings report has dissipated. The EV industry is struggling, given that the Trump administration is not prioritizing electric vehicles.

The real focus will be on Musk and comments relating to the company's burgeoning robotaxi fleet, as well as humanoid robots, which many believe will be the big drivers for the stock. The expectation is that Tesla will roll out robotaxis in many new cities this year.

Musk could certainly say something that causes the stock to jump, but I never recommend that investors try to play a short-term event, which is too difficult to predict accurately. I believe Tesla trades at too rich a valuation to invest in at this time. However, as mentioned above, it's arguably the biggest battleground stock on Wall Street, so there's an argument to be made for both sides. Retail investors should consider a long-term time horizon when investing and not pin their moves to just one day.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $483,029 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $48,612 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $474,578!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 18, 2026.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.