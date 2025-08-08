Should You Buy Super Micro Stock After Its 20% Post-Earnings Drop? Wall Street Says This Will Happen Next.

Key Points Super Micro Computer stock plunged nearly 20% after the company reported dismal financial results in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Super Micro was an early leader in the artificial intelligence server market, but narrowing margins are symptomatic of intensifying competition.

Management substantially lowered its revenue outlook for fiscal 2026, but most Wall Street analysts still think the stock is undervalued at its current price.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares tumbled nearly 20% on Aug. 6, because of disappointing financial results. But most Wall Street analysts think the selling was slightly overdone. The median target price of $50 per share implies 8% upside from the current share price of $46.

Some analysts are more optimistic. Ananda Baruah at Loop Capital values Super Micro at $70 per share, implying 52% upside, because of its strong presence in the artificial intelligence (AI) server market. He expects the company to benefit as Nvidia Blackwell GPU shipments increase in the coming months.

Other analysts are more pessimistic. Mike Ng at Goldman Sachs values Super Micro at $24 per share, implying 48% downside, because margins are narrowing as competing hardware companies take share in the AI server market.

Here's what investors should know about Super Micro Computer.

Super Micro was an early leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) server market

Super Micro manufacturers data center storage systems and servers, including rack-scale products built for artificial intelligence (AI) and other high-performance computing workloads. The company credits its "building block" architecture and internal design expertise for its ability to rapidly assemble a broad portfolio of computing products featuring the latest technologies from its suppliers.

Hans Mosesmann at Rosenblatt Securities last year wrote: "Super Micro has developed a model that is very, very quick to market. They usually have the widest portfolio of products when a new product comes out from Nvidia or AMD or Intel." Those advantages helped the company achieve an early leadership position in AI servers.

Super Micro further cemented itself as a leader in AI servers by developing liquid cooling solutions, which make data centers more efficient by reducing energy consumption and space requirements compared with traditional air cooling. Nevertheless, there is nothing unique about Super Micro, and narrowing margins hint at intensifying competition.

Super Micro disappointed investors with its most recent financial results

Super Micro stock had returned 88% year to date before releasing its earnings results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended in June. That was partly because it filed overdue financial reports ahead of a deadline that would have led to delisting from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. But it also reflected excitement about the company's forecasted $40 billion in revenue in fiscal 2026.

Unfortunately, Super Micro not only missed the consensus sales estimate in the fourth quarter but also cut its fiscal 2026 outlook. Revenue rose just 7% to $5.8 billion in the fourth quarter, while gross margin fell 70 basis points to 9.5% and GAAP earnings dropped 33% to $0.31 per diluted share. CEO Charles Liang previously told analysts gross margin would return to normal (14% to 17%) by the end of fiscal 2025, but margin pressure actually intensified.

Super Micro also provided disappointing first-quarter guidance that implies revenue will increase 10% to $6.5 billion and GAAP earnings will decline 46% to $0.36 per diluted share. Management also dramatically cut its full-year outlook, such that revenue is now projected to increase 50% to $33 billion in fiscal 2026. The previous forecast said revenue would soar more than 80% to $40 billion.

Here's the bottom line: AI server sales are forecast to increase 55% this year, and Cognitive Market Research says the market will expand at 38% annually to reach $2.3 trillion by 2033. But Super Micro's lackluster revenue growth and weakening gross margins are signs the company is losing market share, and that trend may continue as its largest competitor Dell Technologies builds momentum.

Wall Street says buy the dip on Super Micro stock, but investors should be cautious

Among 19 Wall Street analysts that follow Super Micro, the stock has a median 12-month target price of $50 per share. That implies 8% upside from the current share price of $46, which suggests investors should at least consider buying the post-earnings dip.

Also, the current valuation of 25 times earnings is reasonable for a company whose earnings are forecast to grow at 23% annually over the next three years. But I would caution investors: Super Micro missed consensus earnings estimates by an average of 10% over the last six quarters, and that trend could continue as the AI server space becomes more competitive.

To that end, I think investors should focus their attention elsewhere. Dozens of companies are well positioned to benefit from the artificial intelligence revolution, and many have far more durable competitive advantages than Super Micro Computer.

