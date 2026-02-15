Should You Buy SoundHound AI Stock While It's Under $8?

Key Points

SoundHound AI sees a huge addressable market for its voice AI technology.

The young company is still burning cash.

Management has an ambitious goal of maintaining hypergrowth while shifting to a near-breakeven profile on the bottom line.

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is an investable opportunity hiding in plain sight. It has already embedded its voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform in everyday life, handling restaurant orders, dinner reservations, and even parking searches.

The use cases for a voice-powered AI assistant are massive, but the company's shares have gotten off to a rocky start this year, falling by 24% year to date, and down by about 65% from the 52-week high they touched in mid-October.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Trading now below $8, is SoundHound AI stock a smart buy here, or would investors be better off sitting on the sidelines?

The big opportunity for Soundhound

SoundHound AI management believes that the company has a massive total addressable market of $140 billion. Its conversational AI agent can be deployed in industries ranging from automotive to financial services to restaurants to healthcare. One example of SoundHound AI's technology in action comes from the company's partnership with burger chain Five Guys, where it has already handled over 1 million customer interactions.

The company has built three revenue pillars to try to grab more of that addressable market.

The first is through product royalties from having its voice AI embedded in things like smart TVs and vehicles. The second pillar is services, where SoundHound earns revenue from companies that use its platform to replace human employees in customer interaction activities such as making appointments, taking food orders, and providing customer service. Its third pillar is monetization, where it earns commissions or gets a revenue split each time its platform handles orders.

All of this is promising, but the stock price drop over the past four months reflects that SoundHound AI is still in the early stages of generating revenue from those markets.

Alleviating current concerns

In the third quarter of 2025, the company reported $42 million in revenue, while losses totaled $109.3 million. As an artificial intelligence-centric company, SoundHound AI also gets swept up in the market's waves of worry whenever sentiment sours on AI.

The good news is that the company's cash-burn concerns may soon be in the rear-view mirror. CFO Nitesh Sharan said during the company's Q3 2025earnings callthat it can keep up a hypergrowth pace while nearly breaking even in the bottom line.

If SoundHound AI approaches profitability, that will push it closer to the winner column for AI stocks and could help the stock price regain its footing. With that prospect on the horizon for this year, SoundHound AI stock trading under $8 could offer a compelling long-term buying opportunity.

Should you buy stock in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 15, 2026.

Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.