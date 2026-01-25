Should You Buy SoFi Stock Before Jan. 30?

Key Points

SoFi is adding record customers and reporting accelerating growth.

The company's performance has beaten Wall Street's EPS expectations for the past four quarters.

SoFi has excellent long-term prospects.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has been a standout stock to own, up more than 355% over the past three years. Like most stocks, there's generally short-term movement that comes along the heels of its earnings reports, and that movement could go either way.

SoFi reports 2025 fourth-quarter and full-year results on Jan. 30. Should you buy the stock beforehand?

SoFi wants to be the one-stop shop for financial management

SoFi was one of the earlier digital banks, and it has evolved from a student loan company into a complete financial management app. This strategy, which hinges on cross-selling new products to customers as their needs change, is leading to higher engagement and sales, and it implies a long growth runway.

Not only is the company growing, but it's accelerating as it scales. It onboarded record new customers for the past three quarters, breaking the previous record each time, and adjusted net revenue increased 38% year over year in the 2025 third quarter. All of its segments, which include lending, financial services, and the business-to-business tech platform, are growing by double digits. It's certainly benefiting from lower interest rates in the lending business, but the financial services segment, which is the non-lending business, is flying, with sales up 76% year over year in the quarter. All of this growth is leading to high profitability through scale, and with no physical storefronts that require costly real estate, it's managing costs efficiently.

Everyone is banking online

It's hard to believe SoFi wont reportstrong earnings on Jan. 30, but the market can be brutal depending on its expectations. Wall Street is expecting $0.11 in fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) and $0.36 for the full year. If it reports growth but doesn't meet expectations, the stock could drop.

There could be other reasons it drops, too, including management's guidance or other actions the market might not like, such as an acquisition or a divestiture.

SoFi has beaten EPS expectations for the past four quarters, and the market has reacted positively to its recent updates about product innovation. So the odds are in the stock's favor.

However, short-term movements shouldn't be all that important. More important are the long-term prospects. So if you buy today and the stock ends up going down, don't fret; the likelihood is that SoFi stock gains again in 2026, and it could be an excellent stock to own for the long term.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

