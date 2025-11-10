Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold NuScale Power Stock Post Q3 Earnings?

NuScale Power (SMR) shares have plunged 20% since the company reported weaker-than-expected bottom-line results for the third quarter of 2025 on Nov. 6. The company reported a loss per share of $1.85 for the third quarter, wider than the loss of 18 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure was also wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents.

However, in the third quarter, the company recorded revenues of $8.24 million, which marked a significant increase of 1213.5% from $0.48 million in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher fees from engineering, licensing and pre-commercial operational services for the RoPower project.

Despite the recent plunge, NuScale Power shares are still up 69.3% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 24.4% and the Zacks Electronics- Power Generation industry’s growth of 66.7%.

The outperformance can be attributed to advancements in Small Modular Reactor (“SMR”) technology. The company’s expanding partner base, which includes tech giants and financial institutions, positions the company as a key player in the future of sustainable, carbon-free energy.

Expanding Portfolio Aids NuScale Power’s Prospects

NuScale Power is focused on expanding its portfolio as a global leader in small SMR technology. The company has positioned itself as the only SMR technology approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

The need for electricity from AI data centers and the global move toward clean energy bode well for the company’s prospects. The company’s partnership with ENTRA1 Energy is also growing. Through this collaboration, NuScale Power provides its power modules to ENTRA1, which then develops, finances and operates energy production plants, which are powered by SMR technology. This collaboration reduces risk and ensures the scalable deployment of clean energy solutions. This business model helps reduce risks and gives customers flexible and reliable clean power options.

A major highlight during the third quarter was NuScale’s strong support for ENTRA1 Energy’s new agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of NuScale Power’s NRC-approved SMR technology. This is the largest SMR deployment program in U.S. history and marks a significant step toward bringing SMRs into large-scale commercial use.

NuScale Power is also progressing its work on the RoPower project, which aims to deploy a power plant with 6 NuScale Power Modules in Romania. The Fluor’s Phase 2 of front-end engineering design study project for RoPower’s power plant in Doicesti is close to completion and is bringing in steady revenues. With progress in the United States and Romania, NuScale is building a larger pipeline of SMR opportunities and seeing more interest in its technology.

NuScale Power Faces Stiff Competition

Despite NuScale Power’s advancements in SMR technology, the company faces stiff competition in the nuclear energy industry from companies, such as Oklo (OKLO), BWX Technologies (BWXT) and GE Vernova (GEV).

In September 2025, GE Vernova and Samsung C&T formed a partnership to speed up the rollout of GE Vernova’s BWRX-300 SMR in markets outside North America. The two companies will work together to build a strong supply chain and improve project delivery for these reactors.

In October 2025, BWX Technologies signed new agreements with Rolls-Royce SMR to design and supply steam generators and other key components for advanced reactors. The company's experience in nuclear manufacturing, along with its recent plant expansion in Canada, strengthens its position in the SMR supply chain.

In September 2025, Oklo, a U.S.-based advanced nuclear company, and Sweden’s Blykalla formed a partnership to speed up the development and commercialization of advanced nuclear reactors. The two companies will work together on technology development, supply chain planning, and sharing regulatory expertise.

SMR Earnings Estimate Shows Downward Trend

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 50 cents per share, revised downward by 4 cents over the past 30 days. This also fares unfavorably with the 2024 earnings of 42 cents per share.



Valuation: SMR Trades Higher Than Industry and Peers

NuScale Power is currently trading at a higher price-to-sales (P/S) multiple compared with the industry. SMR’s forward 12-month P/S ratio sits at 59.63X, significantly higher than the industry’s forward 12-month P/S ratio of 30.7X.

NuScale Power stock also trades at a higher P/S multiple compared with its peers, including BWX Technologies, Oklo and GE Vernova. At present, BWX Technologies, Oklo and GE Vernova have P/S multiples of 5.04X, 5.16X and 3.82X, respectively.

Conclusion: Hold NuScale Power Stock for Now

NuScale Power is gaining strong momentum across various sectors, as energy demand continues to rise. The increasing energy demand, which is driven by rising power needs by data centers, which require continuous, reliable, and carbon-free energy, bodes well for the company’s prospects. NuScale Power’s advancements in SMR technology, along with its growing partnerships with tech giants and financial institutions, position it as a key player in the future of sustainable, carbon-free energy.

However, despite these innovations and collaborations, the company faces challenges in the highly competitive energy market, which includes the growing presence of renewable energy sources and regulatory hurdles. Additionally, NuScale Power’s stretched valuation also warrants a cautious approach to the stock.

NuScale Power currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

