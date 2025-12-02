Should You Buy Rivian While It's Below $18?

Key Points

Rivian has achieved key goals as it looks to become a profitable electric vehicle company.

It has established important partnerships with Amazon and Volkswagen, which will help in its goals.

The introduction of its mass-market truck, projected for 2026, will be a significant test for the company.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive ›

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is attempting to catch some of the lightning that propelled Tesla to global success in the electric vehicle (EV) market. That's the opportunity that investors saw when Rivian went public, pushing the shares dramatically higher. Now, with the stock down 90% from its all-time highs, the investment story looks a little different.

Is Rivian a buy now, while the shares are hovering a bit below their 52-week high of roughly $18?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What has Rivian achieved?

To be fair to Rivian, the decline in the company's stock largely reflects investor sentiment. Fickle investors were willing to pay just about any price for an electric vehicle stock when Rivian went public. Then it became clear that not every electric vehicle company would be the next Tesla, and investors rushed to sell their shares. As is often the case, the selling was indiscriminate.

To be fair to often mercurial investors, industry competition has increased materially since Tesla effectively created the EV market. Today, every major car manufacturer is making EVs. And then there are a host of upstarts trying to utilize the technology to enter the market as well. Rivian is just one of the many upstarts. Investors are probably correct to be less positive about Rivian's story today than they were a few years ago.

However, Rivian has, so far, proven to be a survivor. More than that, it has consistently achieved its key objectives. For example, it makes award-winning trucks. It has achieved production at scale. It has managed to turn a gross profit, earning more from the sale of its cars than it costs to build them. These are all important steps on the way to becoming a profitable electric car company. What Rivian has achieved is truly impressive.

Rivian has had a lot of help, with more to come

One of the keys to Rivian's success has been the partnerships it has inked with Amazon and auto giant Volkswagen. Rivian manufactures electric delivery trucks for Amazon, which has provided it with a key source of revenue while it builds out its manufacturing capacity. Those trucks are now being sold to others. Going forward, however, the prime partnership to watch will be Volkswagen.

Volkswagen has been providing capital to Rivian as it reaches key development milestones. The hope for both companies is that Rivian technology will find its way into Volkswagen cars. That would save the auto giant from having to develop the tech in-house and would give Rivian a major customer for its technology. This could be a solid foundation for Rivian as it seeks to reach profitability.

The next major test, however, will be the R2, Rivian's lower-cost, mass-market truck. Production is expected to come online in 2026. This is a huge capital investment for the company. But thanks to Rivian's partnerships, it is almost certain to achieve this goal. That's highlighted by the fact that there was roughly $7.5 billion of cash and short-term investments sitting on Rivian's balance sheet at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Notably, Tesla followed the same path, first producing a high-end car and then bringing out a mass-market vehicle.

Still, the success of the R2 will be what investors want to watch. If the vehicle sells well, Rivian could carve out a place for itself in the highly competitive auto industry. If the R2 isn't well received, then the future looks fairly bleak for Rivian as a stand-alone business. If you buy the stock at recent prices, which are only a bit below the 52-week high of $18, you are betting that sales of the R2 will be strong.

Only the most aggressive investors should buy Rivian

From a glass-half-full perspective, Rivian has achieved so much that it seems like a mistake to bet against the company. However, the glass-half-empty view is also important to consider, as there is still a lot to be done before it becomes a sustainably profitable business. With so much riding on the success of its new model in 2026, only the most aggressive investors should probably consider taking on the risks associated with buying the stock today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $588,530!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,885!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,012% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Volkswagen Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.