Should You Buy Rivian Stock Before 2027?

Rivian stock has rebounded significantly from its 52-week low in early 2025.

The company's next generation of vehicles will offer a more affordable price point.

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is due to launch its more affordable midsize SUVs in 2026. The fleet of R2 electric vehicles is an inflection point for Rivian, which has thus far manufactured only luxury trucks and SUVs. The starting price for its new generation is around $45,000.

So, should you buy Rivian stock this year? Let's take a look.

R2 goes mainstream

If Rivian's R2 fleet is well-received by consumers, it could mark a turning point for the company as it wrestles away market share from industry leader Tesla, as well as other legacy manufacturers. Rivian also has a technological advantage as it is nearly fully vertically integrated. The company is also set to introduce bidirectional charging technology with the R2, a feature that could truly differentiate it from competitors.

A financial rebound

Rivian stock showed signs of renewed life in 2025, rising 46% last year after its prolonged post-IPO collapse in 2021. Rivian's margins are improving, but the company's automobiles are still at a net loss as of the third quarter of 2025. The company's partnership with Volkswagen has led to a profitable software and services business, which, in turn, enhances the company's overall financial position. The electric vehicle maker will announce fourth-quarter earnings and its full-year report on Feb. 12, 2026, after market close.

Rivian is becoming more operationally efficient, and the company expects to deliver up to 155,000 vehicles annually starting in 2026. While this points to good news for investors, they should also expect continued volatility for the stock price. For growth investors with a long-term mindset, the current price-to-sales ratio of about 4 suggests that buying before the launch of the R2 fleet could be advantageous.

Catie Hogan has positions in Rivian Automotive. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Volkswagen Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.