Should You Buy Quad/Graphics (QUAD) After Golden Cross?

After reaching an important support level, Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. QUAD recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

QUAD has rallied 38.5% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates QUAD could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider QUAD's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 1 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting QUAD on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

