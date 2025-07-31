Should You Buy Pfizer (PFE) Stock Before August 5? Here's What History Says

Key Points Pfizer has beaten its earnings per share (EPS) estimates in its past 12 quarters.

Beating EPS estimates hasn't always meant positive movements for Pfizer's share price.

The stock's low valuation and ultra-high dividend make it a good choice for long-term investors.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer ›

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been around for over 175 years, but it became a true household name during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the main vaccine suppliers. That led to its stock price and revenue skyrocketing, and even brought Pfizer's market cap to over $340 billion at one point.

Since its late-2021 peak, Pfizer's stock is down over 60%. In the past three years, it's off by 52%, even while beating its earnings per share (EPS) estimates in all 12 reported earnings in that time.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Pfizer will report its fiscal second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Although we won't know if it'll continue its beats streak until then, it's probably not a good idea to try to time your investment around the date. Let's take a look at why.

There's no correlation between Pfizer's earnings and immediate stock price moves

You would think that a company beating its earnings estimates would excite investors and lead to positive stock price movements, but that's unfortunately not how the stock market operates. Other factors influence stock price movements -- such as future guidance, the macroeconomic environment, and overall investor sentiment -- so focusing on earnings alone can misguide you.

Even with Pfizer's consistency in beating earnings estimates, history has shown that this hasn't always sent its stock price up. The table below shows its next-day stock price movements after earnings reporting.

Reported Quarter Beat EPS Estimates? Positive Next-Day Stock Price Move May 2025 Yes Yes Feb. 2025 Yes No Oct. 2024 Yes No July 2024 Yes Yes May 2024 Yes Yes Jan. 2024 Yes No Aug. 2023 Yes No May 2023 Yes No

Regardless of the company, it's helpful to remember this: It's never a good idea to try to time the market, because the market doesn't behave rationally -- at least, in the short term.

Pfizer is a good value opportunity

If you're looking for reasons to invest in Pfizer, they shouldn't revolve around its upcoming earnings date. Instead, invest because of its cheap valuation and ultra-high dividend yield.

Pfizer is currently trading at 8 times its forward earnings, which is less than competitors like Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, and Eli Lilly, and far below the S&P 500 healthcare sector's 16.5 average.

Pfizer's stock has lagged behind the overall market, but this low valuation gives it more long-term upside than downside, in my opinion. We can't predict how its stock will perform in the near-term, but its 7% dividend yield (as of July 29) is a great incentive to keep investors patient.

If you're in on Pfizer for the long term, now seems like a good opportunity to begin a stake (or increase your current shares). But if you're looking to make some quick cash from a potential post-earnings swing, you're essentially gambling.

Should you invest $1,000 in Pfizer right now?

Before you buy stock in Pfizer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pfizer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,629!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,098,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.