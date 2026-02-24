Should You Buy PayPal (PYPL) Stock Before May 5?

Key Points

PayPal’s growth has slowed to a crawl.

Its stock is cheap, but it might deserve that discount valuation.

PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock has declined more than 40% over the past 12 months. Its cooling sales growth, macro and competitive headwinds, and murky plans all dragged down its stock and caused it to underperform many of its fintech peers. Should investors buy PayPal's beaten-down stock before it posts its next earnings report on May 5?

What happened to PayPal?

Back in 2021, PayPal declared it would reach 750 million active accounts by the end of 2025. It eventually abandoned that ambitious target, and its total number of year-end active accounts only increased from 426 million in 2021 to 439 million in 2025.

PayPal attributed much of the slowdown to inflationary headwinds on consumer spending, but it also faced stiff competition from other digital payment and fintech platforms. Its involuntary decoupling from eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), which lasted from 2018 to 2023, exacerbated that pressure.

Over the past year, PayPal's revenue grew by low-to-mid single digits as it struggled to gain new customers, meaningfully increase its transaction volume, and improve its transaction take rate (the percentage of each transaction it retains as revenue).

Metric Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Active Accounts Growth (YOY) 2% 2% 2% 1% 1% TPV Growth (YOY) 7% 3% 6% 8% 9% Payment Transactions Growth (YOY) (3%) (7%) (5%) (5%) 2% Transaction Take Rate 1.73% 1.68% 1.68% 1.64% 1.65% Revenue Growth (YOY) 4% 1% 5% 7% 4%

PayPal's transaction volumes declined as it relied more heavily on its branded checkout platform, Venmo peer-to-peer payments app, debit cards, and buy now, pay later (BNPL) services to drive its top-line growth. Those core platforms all net higher average payments on fewer total transactions than PayPal's other, higher-volume services.

PayPal has been downsizing one of those higher-volume, lower-value platforms -- its backend payments platform, Braintree -- to stabilize margins and take rates. At the same time, it's been cutting costs and buying back more shares to grow EPS as its sales growth cools.

Should you buy PayPal's stock before May?

For 2026, PayPal expects EPS to decline by the mid-single digits as its branded checkout platform struggles to grow in a market filled with similar payment services. It's trying to offset that pressure by rolling out more offline and online checkout features, but those strategies will drive up its expenses -- and it's unclear if they'll meaningfully widen its moat.

PayPal's stock looks dirt cheap at 8 times this year's earnings, and it might attract some takeover interest from a bigger bank or tech company. However, I wouldn't rush to buy it as a contrarian play before its next earnings report unless a few more green shoots appear.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal and eBay. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

