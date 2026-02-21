Should You Buy Oracle Stock Right Now?

Key Points

Oracle's OCI revenue is growing 66% YOY, outpacing AWS and Azure.

Oracle is selling profitable business units and accumulating tens of billions in debt to fund the data center expansion needed to capture AI demand.

The majority of Oracle's massive backlog depends on OpenAI, a company whose financial picture is far from reassuring.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle ›

If the artificial intelligence (AI) buildout plays out the way bulls expect, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is positioned to win big.

Oracle is all in on AI

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) revenue is growing 66% year over year (YOY), and its backlog has exploded to over $523 billion on the back of massive AI contracts with Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and OpenAI. OCI is now the fastest-growing major cloud platform, beating Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Oracle needs a lot to go just right

The problem is that the company is betting the farm, so to speak. It's taking on tens of billions in debt and considering the sale of profitable business units to fund the data center buildout needed to serve its AI customers and collect on that massive backlog.

If all goes well, the bet will pay handsomely and leave Oracle as a dominant player in the industry. If it doesn't, the company could be in dire straits financially, and the stock would be in the proverbial tank.

The verdict

If you ask me, there's plenty of reason to believe that it won't play out how the bulls hope. The vast majority of that backlog is supposed to come from OpenAI, a company with financial commitments that absolutely dwarf even its top-line revenue, let alone its net income, which happens to be deeply negative.

That's not a risk-reward profile I like. Oracle is not a stock I would own at this point.

Should you buy stock in Oracle right now?

Before you buy stock in Oracle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oracle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 21, 2026.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.