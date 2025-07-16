Should You Buy or Sell Abbott Laboratories Stock Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is set to release its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, July 17, 2025. For event-driven traders, analyzing the stock’s historical reactions to earnings reports can provide valuable insights.

Looking at the past five years, ABT stock has shown a tendency for negative one-day returns following earnings announcements in 60% of instances. The median negative return during these periods was -2.4%, with a maximum one-day negative return of -6.5%. Separately, see the potential for growth in Google Stock To $350?

While the upcoming results against consensus and expectations will be a primary driver, understanding these historical patterns can potentially influence trading decisions. Traders typically consider two main approaches:

Pre-Earnings Positioning: Based on the historical probabilities, one might choose to establish a position prior to the earnings release.

Post-Earnings Positioning: Alternatively, traders could wait for the earnings to be announced, then assess the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns to guide their subsequent actions.

Analysts’ consensus estimates for Abbott’s second quarter are earnings of $1.25 per share on sales of $11.02 billion. This is notably higher than the year-ago quarter, which reported earnings of $1.14 per share on sales of $10.38 billion.

From a fundamental perspective, Abbott Laboratories has a current market capitalization of approximately $230 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company generated $42 billion in revenue. It has demonstrated strong profitability, with $7.1 billion in operating profits and a substantial net income of $14 billion. That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative — having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

Abbott Laboratories’ Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 8 positive and 12 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 40% of the time.

Notably, this percentage increases to 50% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 8 positive returns = 3.0%, and median of the 12 negative returns = -2.4%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like Abbott Laboratories, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

