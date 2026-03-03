Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before March 16?

Key Points

Nvidia will hold its GPU Technology Conference, or GTC, on March 16-19.

CEO Jensen Huang has promised some surprises for this year's event.

Should you buy Nvidia stock leading up to it?

In a few weeks, all eyes will be on San Jose, California, and the annual Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) GPU Technology Conference -- more commonly known as the GTC. The GTC is a developer's conference that has been described by some as the "Woodstock of AI" and by others as the "Super Bowl of AI." Either way, it's a big deal, where the latest innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) are showcased. It is often where Nvidia introduces some of its new concepts and products.

Last year, Nvidia introduced the Blackwell Ultra chip and the Rubin AI chip and announced that it was opening a quantum computing lab in Boston, among other things.

Nvidia's stock price popped about 14% during the week leading up to GTC 2025 and through the event.

What's on tap for GTC 2026, and should investors be looking to add some shares of Nvidia leading up to it?

Nvidia's CEO said he hopes to "surprise the world"

The buzz leading up to this year's GTC (set for March 16-19) is about a new chip that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said will "surprise the world." Huang added, in a recent interview with Korea Economic Daily, that Nvidia will roll out "several new chips that the world has never seen before."

There is much speculation that these could be the Feynman chips, which were floated at last year's GTC. The Feynman chips are for advanced AI and hyperperformance computing at AI factories.

Nvidia will also likely discuss the new Rubin AI chips, which are slated to roll out this year, as well as a new CPU chip for the PC market.

Also, on the recent Q4 earnings call, Huang said Nvidia signed an agreement with Groq for its low latency interference technology "to enable new levels of AI infrastructure performance and value." In layman's terms, it basically helps create faster chatbots and better AI interactions. Huang said he will share more on the partnership at GTC.

These are just some of the things that could be discussed or introduced at GTC, but there certainly could be other blockbuster news no one expects.

Should investors buy the dip on Nvidia?

So, should you buy Nvidia stock leading up to the GTC on March 16? This is a particularly good time to buy Nvidia shares because the stock price has dropped some 7.7% since Nvidia released Q4 earnings on Feb. 25.

It was another blowout earnings report for Nvidia with a robust outlook, but the share price had spiked leading up to earnings. It was a case of selling the news, especially with Nvidia, as investors may cash out after a surge, seeing the valuation rise.

But the fact is, Nvidia is reasonably valued with a forward P/E of 29, so it was a buy before earnings and remains a buy now. If you can add some shares on this dip leading up to GTC, that's probably a pretty good move.

