Should You Buy MP Materials Right Now?

Key Points

MP Materials operates one of the few rare earth mines in the U.S.

It has support from the Pentagon and Apple to build out its manufacturing power.

Its magnets are found in a variety of appliances, from consumer devices to electric vehicles.

10 stocks we like better than MP Materials ›

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) operates one of the few rare earth metal mines and processing facilities in the U.S. -- the Mountain Pass Mine in California. This mine is critical as feedstock for neodymium-iron-boron magnets, which are found in consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and drones, among others.

To put it plainly, no other U.S. company can match in scale what MP Materials does, which is one reason the mining stock jumped 330% on the year. With a big push from the U.S. government, the stock may still have runway ahead.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The convergence of several big tailwinds

To understand MP Materials' big moment right now, just look at the larger context. China currently dominates the supply chain of rare earth metals. In 2024 alone, it accounted for about 65% of rare earth mining production. To put that into perspective, the U.S. came in second with a meager 11%.

If China and the U.S. were on friendlier terms, that might not be significant. But since they're not, the White House has been issuing executive orders to shore up the nation's supply of metals.

Back in July, the Department of Defense inked a huge multibillion-dollar deal with MP Materials. In exchange for a 15% stake in the company, MP got a variety of benefits, including a 10-year price floor of $110 per kilogram of neodymium-praseodymium.

MP plans to use the DOD's investment to build up its 10X Facility, which could produce about 10,000 metric tons of magnets per year.

Along with support from the Pentagon, MP also inked a $500 million deal with Apple. Under this agreement, MP will supply Apple with magnets made from recycled materials, the shipment of which should begin in 2027.

The convergence of these tailwinds has sent MP stock soaring. Likewise, it's given it a rich valuation. At today's price, the company trades at roughly 81 times forward earnings, meaning a lot of expectation is baked in. As such, expect this stock to be bumpy in the near term. Investors with a long-term horizon stand to benefit most.

Should you invest $1,000 in MP Materials right now?

Before you buy stock in MP Materials, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MP Materials wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,412!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,154,376!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,075% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Steven Porrello has positions in MP Materials. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.