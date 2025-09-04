Should You Buy MP Materials Corp Stock Right Now?

Key Points Shares of MP Materials are being carried higher on a wave of optimism.

Yet, risks and uncertainties lie ahead for this rare-earth minerals producer.

10 stocks we like better than MP Materials ›

The narrative surrounding MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is wonderful right now. Following two transformative deals with the U.S. government and Apple, the rare-earth minerals company is receiving heavy investment and commitments to purchase materials and magnets (with pricing floor commitments running for a decade).

At the same time, the company is expanding its existing magnet-producing facility in Texas while setting out to build a brand-new magnet production facility. So, is this a good time to buy the stock?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

MP Materials solves a lot of problems

The positive news is not lost on investors, and the stock is up an incredible 356% this year as of the time of writing. In a nutshell, investors are buying into the idea that MP Materials can solve the problem of sourcing rare earth materials and magnets domestically, thereby reducing dependence on China -- the country that has a practical monopoly on global rare earth magnets.

Risks ahead

That's the good news, but before you hit the buy button, consider that this could prove the apex of optimism over the stock. Execution risk remains around the manufacturing plant expansion and new construction projects. The company remains loss-making and may require additional capital, which would dilute the interests of existing shareholders.

The involvement of the government in a public-private partnership introduces additional political risk, particularly since the U.S. government is likely to hold a significant amount of stock in MP Materials. In addition, it's incredibly difficult to predict where rare earth product prices will be over an extended period.

Uncertainty ahead

The risks outlined above are significant, but it's also worth noting that there's an upside risk from other companies seeking to secure a domestic supply of rare earth materials and magnets. MP Materials certainly has a bright future, but investors might be overlooking several risks ahead, and the upside is too uncertain to predict accurately. On that basis, this is a stock most investors will want to avoid for now.

Should you invest $1,000 in MP Materials right now?

Before you buy stock in MP Materials, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MP Materials wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,759!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,799!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,042% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.