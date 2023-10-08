Should You Buy MongoDB Over Take-Two Interactive Stock?

Given its better prospects, we believe MongoDB stock (NASDAQ: MDB), a database software provider, is a better pick than Take-Two Interactive stock (NASDAQ: TTWO). That said, both stocks have the potential for substantial gains in the next three years. Although these companies are from different sectors, we compare them because they have a similar market capitalization of around $24 billion. The decision to invest often comes down to finding the best stocks within the parameters of certain characteristics that suit an investment style. The size of profits can matter, as larger profits can imply greater market power. Since these stocks are from different sectors, comparing P/S against one another may not be helpful. We compare their current multiples with the historical ones in the sections below to better gauge their valuations.

Interestingly, MDB stock has had a Sharpe Ratio of 0.9 since early 2017, higher than 0.5 for TTWO and 0.5 for the S&P 500 Index over the same period. This compares with the Sharpe of 1.2 for the Trefis Reinforced Value portfolio. Sharpe is a measure of return per unit of risk, and high-performance portfolios can provide the best of both worlds.

Looking at stock returns, MDB has fared better. While TTWO is up 34% this year, MDB has surged 71%, and the S&P500 index is up 11%. The rise in MDB stock over the recent quarters can be attributed to its consistent upbeat earnings. There is more to the comparison, and in the sections below, we discuss the possible returns for TTWO and MDB in the next three years. We compare a slew of factors, such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation, in an interactive dashboard analysis of Take-Two Interactive vs. MongoDB: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.

1. MongoDB’s Revenue Growth Is Better

MongoDB’s revenue growth has been better, with a 45.7% average annual growth rate in the last three years, compared to 21.9% for Take-Two Interactive.

Take-Two Interactive’s revenue growth can partly be attributed to its acquisition of Zynga last year, which has been seeing a steady rise in revenue over the past few years, led by its popular mobile gaming franchises, including Merge Dragons and Empires & Puzzles.

The company is expected to see a rise in sales driven by the continued expansion of Zynga’s games and the much-awaited launch of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, likely to be released next year.

MongoDB’s strong revenue growth in recent years can be attributed to a shift toward digital transformation and cloud migration.

There has been a massive 3x rise in the company’s customer base to 45,000 now vs. 13,400 in 2019, which has meant a sharp rise in the company’s subscription revenue.

2. Take-Two Interactive Has Seen Better Profitability

Take-Two Interactive’s EBITDA margin has contracted from 24% in 2020 to -14% in 2023 (the fiscal ends in March), primarily due to higher marketing expenses and some one-off costs related to the Zynga acquisition. In comparison, MongoDB’s EBITDA margin improved from – 22 % to 4% over this period (MongoDB’s fiscal ends in January).

and dashboards have more details. Looking at financial risk, MongoDB fares better with its 5% debt as a percentage of equity, lower than 13% for Take-Two Interactive, and its 74% cash as a percentage of assets, higher than 6% for the latter, implying that MongoDB has a better debt position and more cash cushion.

3. The Net of It All

We see that MongoDB has demonstrated better revenue growth and has a better financial position. On the other hand, Take-Two has been more profitable.

Now, looking at prospects, using P/S as a base, due to high fluctuations in P/E and P/EBIT, we believe both stocks will offer substantial gains of over 70% in the next three years. Still, if one has to choose between the two, MongoDB appears to be a better pick.

The table below summarizes our revenue and return expectations for both companies over the next three years and points to an expected return of 79% for MongoDB over this period vs. a 73 % expected return for Take-Two Interactive, based on Trefis Machine Learning analysis – Take-Two Interactive vs. MongoDB – which also provides more details on how we arrive at these numbers.

If we compare the current P/S multiples to the historical averages, both stocks look undervalued. TTWO stock trades at 4.3x revenues, compared to its last five-year average of 8.6x , while MDB stock trades at 19x trailing revenues vs. the last five-year average of 45x .

While MDB may outperform TTWO in the next three years, it is helpful to see how Take-Two Interactive’s Peers fare on metrics that matter. You will find other valuable comparisons for companies across industries at Peer Comparisons.

Returns Oct 2023

MTD [1] 2023

YTD [1] 2017-23

Total [2] TTWO Return -1% 34% 183% MDB Return -3% 71% 1032% S&P 500 Return -1% 11% 90% Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio -3% 20% 514%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 10/5/2023

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

