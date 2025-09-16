Should You Buy Micron Technology Stock Before Sept. 23?

Key Points Micron Technology supplies some of the world's best memory and storage hardware for data centers, computers, and smartphones.

Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices are embedding Micron's high-bandwidth memory into their latest AI chips.

Micron is scheduled to release its latest operating results on Sept. 23, and the report could be a bullish catalyst for its stock.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang recently predicted that data center operators will spend a whopping $4 trillion upgrading their infrastructure over the next five years to meet growing demand from artificial intelligence (AI) developers. Since Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the world's hottest data center chips for AI workloads, they will likely capture a sizable chunk of that spending.

But Nvidia isn't the only tech stock expected to benefit. All of Nvidia's most advanced GPUs are fitted with high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and most of that HBM is supplied by companies like Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Memory becomes increasingly important when AI workloads require more data and faster processing speeds, so while this hardware receives less attention than GPUs and other chips, it presents a substantial opportunity for Micron.

Micron is scheduled to release its operating results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter (ended Aug. 31) on Sept. 23. In that report, it is likely to provide a valuable update on its booming AI business. Should you invest in the company ahead of the report?

Micron's AI opportunity transcends the data center

GPUs are designed for parallel processing, which allows them to perform multiple computations simultaneously. Memory stores information in a ready state, which accelerates processing speeds -- without it, GPUs would have to pause their workloads while they wait to receive more data. A higher memory capacity in each GPU means less waiting, and since many AI developers pay for data center capacity by the minute, this leads to significant cost savings.

Micron's HBM3E solution for the data center offers industry-leading capacity and energy efficiency, which is why Nvidia selected it for its latest Blackwell and Blackwell Ultra GPUs. The company will up the ante again next year with its new HBM4 solution, which will offer 60% more performance and 20% less power consumption compared to its HBM3E.

But Micron's AI opportunity extends far beyond the data center. Chips inside personal computers (PCs) and smartphones are becoming powerful enough to process select AI workloads locally, which creates a faster user experience because queries don't have to run through data centers first. Micron is a top supplier of memory and storage solutions in these markets, and it's experiencing a surge in demand.

For example, the company says many AI-enabled smartphones from top manufacturers now require a minimum of 12 gigabytes of memory, compared to 8 gigabytes in non-AI versions. That 50% increase in capacity translates to more revenue for Micron, and there is a similar trend unfolding in the PC market.

Micron's revenue likely surged in the fourth quarter

Micron generated $9.3 billion in total revenue during the fiscal 2025 second quarter (ended May 29), which was up 37% from the year-ago period. The compute and networking segment accounted for the majority of that revenue, bringing in $5.1 billion, which was up by a whopping 97%. This is where the company reports sales of its data center HBM.

Micron's fourth quarter was likely even stronger. The company's guidance suggests it delivered $10.7 billion in total revenue, representing an accelerated year-over-year growth rate of 38%. If the official number comes in even higher on Sept. 23, it will probably spark a rally in Micron stock.

For what it's worth, Wall Street thinks the company's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue actually surged by 43% to $11.1 billion (according to Yahoo! Finance).

Micron's soaring revenue is also contributing to substantial growth at the bottom line. The company's non-GAAP (non-generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.91 in the third quarter, which was an eye-popping increase of 208% from the year-ago period. The company's fourth-quarter guidance points to $2.50 in non-GAAP EPS, which would be up 112%.

Should you buy Micron stock before Sept. 23?

Based on Micron's trailing 12-month EPS of $6.44, its stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24. That makes it significantly cheaper than Nvidia stock, which trades at a P/E ratio of 50.

Since Micron's HBM solutions are embedded in Nvidia's latest GPUs, investors who believe Nvidia's sales will continue to surge should also hold a positive view of Micron's business. It's worth pointing out that Advanced Micro Devices is also using Micron's HBM3E hardware in its latest MI350 series GPUs, which are designed to compete with Nvidia's Blackwell chips. Therefore, Micron has all bases covered, even if Nvidia slowly loses its competitive edge.

To be clear, long-term investors shouldn't be too concerned about when they buy stock in a company, as long as it's a great company they are investing in. Buying for the long-term means short-term events like an earnings report don't make a big difference when your holding time on a stock can be five years or longer. Buying a stock at a discount can make a difference in the eventual return you get, so adding shares before they go up can make a difference, but it shouldn't be the dominant reason to buy.

A single quarter probably won't impact Micron's positive long-term trajectory, but I think its stock could be a buy ahead of Sept. 23 based on its attractive valuation, and the sheer size of the market opportunity ahead. If $4 trillion flows into AI infrastructure over the next five years as Jensen Huang expects, Micron is likely to be among the biggest winners in the chip space.

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

