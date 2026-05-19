Should You Buy Micron Technology Stock Now or Wait for a Dip?

Key Points

Micron's stock is now down 17% from its 52-week high.

Based on its projected earnings, it looks like a dirt cheap buy.

An ongoing memory shortage could enable Micron's earnings to rise drastically in the near future.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Memory stocks are red hot, and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has skyrocketed around 600% in just the past 12 months alone. At a market cap of around $770 billion, it's become one of the most valuable tech companies in the world. As businesses invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), demand for memory products has risen, and Micron has benefited from that trend.

However, with such a large run-up in value over a relatively short time frame, you may be wondering if it's still a good time to invest in the tech stock. Should you consider buying Micron Technology's stock today, or are you better off waiting for a dip in value?

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The stock has come down slightly from its highs

In recent days, there's been a pullback in Micron's stock. On Monday, it closed at $681.54, which is 17% lower than its 52-week high of $818.67. It's a bit of a drop, but whether it's enough to make it a compelling buy is debatable. The stock is trading at 32 times its trailing earnings, but based on analyst expectations of its future earnings, its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is just under eight.

If you trust analyst expectations and believe there's much more growth ahead for Micron due to a shortage of memory products, you may be compelled to believe that it's still a cheap stock right now. But with the business historically being cyclical, there's the danger that this sky-high demand will eventually taper off, and when it does, the stock could give a significant amount of its gains back.

Why a dip in value likely won't matter for Micron's stock

If Micron's stock falls another 10%, it won't suddenly make it more of a bargain buy. If you're buying it, you're probably doing so for the expectation of much more growth ahead for the business, and the perception that it's a no-brainer buy due to its low forward P/E, believing that this time is different and demand for its memory products will remain elevated for the long term. If you're in that group, then a nominal dip in value may not materially change things.

Meanwhile, if you're skeptical about AI-driven demand, then you may see the stock's oversized gains over the past year as evidence of a company that's become far too overvalued, and a modest dip in prices isn't going to change that.

Micron is either highly overvalued or undervalued, depending on whether you believe analyst projections. If you're going to buy it because you think demand will remain incredibly strong, then now may be as good a time as any to do so. But if you're more risk-averse, then you may be better off simply avoiding the stock entirely, due to the optimism that's priced into its valuation today.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.