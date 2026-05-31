Should You Buy Micron Stock Before June 24?

Key Points

So far this year, Micron stock has surged more than 200%.

Micron recently joined Nvidia, Broadcom, TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix as a trillion-dollar chip stock.

With earnings around the corner, some investors might be wondering if all the good news is already priced into Micron.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

As Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) gears up to report fiscal third-quarter results on June 24, some investors are wondering whether it makes sense to buy shares ahead of the announcement. The chip leader has been one of the most pronounced beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom, yet its parabolic rise has left some wondering whether the easy money has already been made or if Micron's rally still has legs.

Why is Micron stock surging?

So far this year, shares of Micron have surged 231% -- making it the second-highest performer in the Nasdaq-100 index and pushing the company's market capitalization above $1 trillion.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Unprecedented demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DRAM used in AI servers has turned a once cyclical commodity into vital hardware in hyperscale data centers. Tight supply, sold-out HBM capacity, and multiyear contracts with big tech have fueled record revenue and profit margin expansion for Micron.

What does Wall Street expect for Micron earnings?

Consensus analyst estimates point to $33.7 billion in revenue and $19.21 in earnings per share (EPS) for Micron's third-quarter results. The company's management has consistently highlighted strong AI-driven demand, potentially suggesting the figures above are achievable. A robust earnings beat and optimistic outlook would help reinforce the narrative that memory is no longer an option in AI workloads, but rather a critical enabler within chip stacks.

Should you buy Micron stock before earnings?

Trying to identify the perfect entry point for a stock is a classic trap. Even the strongest companies can gap down on minor earnings shortfalls or tempered guidance, especially after the type of run-up Micron has enjoyed.

Volatility leading up to events like earnings usually has little to do with long-term value creation. Moreover, waiting for a pullback ultimately risks missing further upside if the AI capital expenditure supercycle continues to accelerate.

Smart investors understand that timing the market doesn't matter when owning a high-quality compounder. In the long run, the secular demand shift in memory chips outweighs any single earnings report. For investors with high conviction around the multiyear AI memory narrative, Micron remains a buy.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $463,900!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,401!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 978% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 31, 2026.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.