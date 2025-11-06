Should You Buy Micron Stock After Its Monster Run?

Key Points

Micron Technology stock has surged 182% in 2025, driven by the demand for memory chips in AI-optimized data centers.

The company operates in a historically cyclical industry, but the massive data center buildout could lead to more sustainable growth.

Revenue reached a record $37 billion in fiscal 2025, with adjusted earnings soaring 538%.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) are up 182% year to date (as of Nov. 5). The company's memory chips, which are used in phones and computers, are an essential piece of the supply chain for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

While Micron operates in a historically cyclical industry, the long-term trend in serving the high-performance computing market could support more gains for investors, even from these highs.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Micron is benefiting from the massive data center buildout

Micron's business has been prone to volatile swings in selling prices for memory and storage chips where it is one of the leading suppliers of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and solid-state storage drives (SSD). Financial results have previously been lumpy, but the long-term demand for more data bandwidth in data centers could lead to more sustainable growth.

There is a massive buildout underway to expand data-center capacity for AI. Big tech companies continue to see demand for their AI cloud services that is far greater than the compute capacity they currently have available from existing data centers. This is why leading cloud providers like Microsoft and Google continue to announce higher capital spending going toward expanding their infrastructure, which is good news for Micron.

During the company's most recentearnings call CEO Sanjay Mehrotra eased investor concerns about the possibility of another cyclical downturn for Micron's business:

AI-driven demand is accelerating, and industry DRAM supply is tight. Our [high-memory bandwidth] performance has been strong, and robust demand, tight DRAM supply, and disciplined execution have significantly strengthened the profitability of the rest of our DRAM portfolio.

Mehrotra is signaling that growing AI demand could sustain above-average growth at Micron for longer than Wall Street analysts originally thought. Revenue grew 49% year over year in fiscal 2025 (which ended in August), reaching a record $37 billion.

The shortage in memory supply is also boosting Micron's margins and earnings performance. Adjusted earnings per share jumped 538% year over year in fiscal 2025 to reach $8.29. The better-than-expected earnings growth is causing analysts to revise their long-term growth estimates higher, providing extra fuel for the stock.

Even after the sharp rally this year, investors can still justify buying shares at these highs. The stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of about 14 based on fiscal 2026 estimates. This is while analysts are now projecting Micron's earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 65% over the next few years.

Should you invest $1,000 in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $592,390!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,196,494!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.