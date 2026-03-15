Should You Buy Micron Before Earnings? Here's the 1 Thing That Matters.

Key Points

Investors should focus on whether AI-driven memory shortage persists in 2026.

Explosive demand for DRAM and HBM used in AI servers is driving up Micron’s top-line and bottom-line performance.

With demand robust and new capacity taking years to build, Micron’s pricing power could remain strong.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) will report its fiscal second-quarter 2026 earnings on March 18. Wall Street expects average revenue of about $19.1 billion, up roughly 137.4% year over year, and earnings of about $8.60 per share, more than five times higher year over year. This sharp surge in expected top-line and bottom-line numbers is largely driven by rising artificial intelligence (AI)-related memory demand.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

AI servers require enormous amounts of memory to train and run large models, pushing up demand for dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM).

Hence, the key metric to watch as Micron heads into itsearnings callis not simply whether the company beats consensus estimates. Instead, the most important factor is whether the memory supply demand mismatch will persist through 2026 and continue translating into strong pricing power for Micron.

Memory pricing dynamics

Historically, memory has been a cyclical segment of the semiconductor industry. While prices surge during periods of shortages, they typically decline once new capacity enters the market.

However, in the current environment , Micron's management has noted that memory demand is significantly higher than the available industry supply. The tight supply demand conditions are expected to persist beyond 2026. The company also indicated that it could meet only 50% to two-thirds of the memory requirements of several of its key customers.

Demand for HBM has been soaring, especially as it is placed close to GPUs in AI accelerators and used extensively for training and running AI models. As models grow larger, context windows expand, and reasoning workloads become more complex, memory requirements across data centers are rising rapidly. Micron has already sold out its entire available HBM supply for calendar year 2026.

Despite the soaring demand, supply cannot expand at the same pace since new semiconductor fabrication facilities -- or fabs -- take years to build. Micron also expects to add meaningful capacity only from 2027 onward.

In this environment, investors should pay attention to management's commentary on pricing trends and available supply. If Micron manages to sustain higher pricing and margins for longer than in previous memory cycles, the company's stock may continue to soar in the next few years.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $514,000!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,029!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 15, 2026.

Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.