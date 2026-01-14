Should You Buy Micron Before 2027?

Key Points

Micron is one of three companies capable of producing high-bandwidth memory at scale.

Shares of the specialty chipmaker are up nearly 250% in the past 12 months.

Micron's customers are the world's biggest AI companies, including Nvidia and AMD.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

While the majority of headlines regarding artificial intelligence (AI) focus on Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Alphabet, one overlooked segment is high-bandwidth memory (HBM).

Graphics processing units (GPUs) and chips require massive amounts of memory, and Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) HBM capabilities are meeting this demand. One reason investors should consider buying Micron before 2027 is that there are only three companies in the world that can produce HBM at scale, and the demand for this specialized memory is expected to grow tenfold in the coming decade.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The memory market is booming

The memory market was depressed and declining for years, but now Micron is on a multi-year upswing. Revenue in Micron's latest quarter was $13.6 billion compared to $8.7 billion a year ago. Operating cash flow also improved significantly, up to $8.4 billion versus $3.2 billion for the same period last year.

The stock is largely undervalued compared to other AI-related companies. Micron's current forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is just under 11 as of Jan. 9. That's well under the tech industry average of 26. Micron stock has risen nearly 250% in the past 12 months.

Demand for HBM isn't going anywhere

Micron specializes in HBM, a highly specialized technology that requires significant capital investment and refinement. This is where Micron truly distinguishes itself from its competitors. There aren't many companies that serve this niche, and any new competition would need years to catch up.

The company has the power to raise prices based on this limited supply and ever-increasing demand. This lack of supply issue won't be resolved for at least a few more years, either. Micron investors hold a lot of power in that regard. Investors should consider buying Micron now to take advantage of its competitive edge.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $487,089!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,139,053!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 970% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 14, 2026.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.