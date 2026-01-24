Should You Buy The Metals Company While It's Under $10?

Key Points

TMC is a deep-sea mining company that has exploratory rights for a deposit of critical minerals in the Pacific Ocean.

The company recently became the first to submit an application under NOAA's newly consolidated deep-seabed mining permit process.

TMC needs regulatory approval to mine nodules commercially before it can generate revenue.

10 stocks we like better than TMC The Metals Company ›

Right now, on the floor of the Pacific Ocean, tens of billions of dry tons of polymetallic nodules sit undisturbed, awaiting a decision on whether they will ever be extracted.

Each of these polymetallic nodules contains metals critical to clean energy technology and electric vehicle (EV) batteries, such as cobalt, copper, nickel, and manganese. Collectively, they may represent one of the largest untapped critical mineral deposits in the world.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

One mining company believes it has the best shot at extracting them for industrial purposes. That company is The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC), and the likelihood of it commercially harvesting nodules at scale may have just gotten better.

On Jan. 21, 2026, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced changes that would accelerate the permitting timeline for deep-seabed mining applications. In short, it's now allowing applicants -- like TMC -- to apply for both an exploration and commercial recovery permit through a single, consolidated application.

Previously, applicants had to apply for an exploration permit first, then a commercial recover permit. Putting them together in the same application will, therefore, streamline the process. It could also put commercialization within TMC's reach.

Up until now, the story around the stock has been shot through with uncertainty. The company has lacked regulatory approval, its path to commercialization has been unclear, and cash burn has been a real problem. But now that a regulatory path is becoming more defined, the timeline for commercial operations in the Pacific Ocean could be shorter than previously expected.

The company currently has a $3.7 billion market cap, despite generating no revenue. By its own estimates, it controls nodules with an in-place value of about $23.6 billion. If it were to grow into the net present value of those nodules, the stock's upside could be substantial.

As of Jan. 22, TMC is the first company to apply for a consolidated permit under NOAA's new rule. Execution risks remain, but shares below $10 may offer an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Should you buy stock in TMC The Metals Company right now?

Before you buy stock in TMC The Metals Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TMC The Metals Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 24, 2026.

Steven Porrello has positions in TMC The Metals Company. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.