Should You Buy The Metals Company Stock While It's Under $10?

Key Points

The Metal Company aims to harvest polymetallic nodules from the Pacific Ocean.

The company is pre-revenue and waiting on regulatory approval to mine nodules commercially.

Its technology has never been proven at scale, making it suitable for aggressive investors only.

10 stocks we like better than TMC The Metals Company ›

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) isn't your typical miner. Instead of blasting rock, it wants to vacuum potato-sized "nodules" from the Pacific seabed and turn them into battery-grade nickel, copper, cobalt, and manganese.

In theory, sucking nodules from the Pacific Ocean could be more financially efficient and less environmentally destructive than digging for them on land. At the same time, no one knows for certain what deep-sea mining entails, as no metals company has a license to scale operations commercially.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

TMC, however, might be getting close. While a start date for commercialization was formerly a big unknown, it now projects late 2027 as a potential launch window.

That timeline makes TMC stock intriguing, as it currently trades under $10. But it's also why investors should slow down and look closely at what has to go right for this stock to take off.

A massive treasure chest with a lot of "ifs"

TMC's late-2027 target depends on a few factors. First, it needs enough capital to make it to first revenue. On that note, it had about $165 million in total liquidity at third quarter's end, but with ongoing cash burn, that cushion won't last forever.

The second thing it needs is a license for commercial operations. That means a rulebook for deep-sea mining needs to be finalized, and a regulator has to let TMC be the first to put it into practice.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) is the agency responsible for this rulebook, and it hasn't quite figured it out. And while TMC is exploring a U.S. permitting path, it's not clear if that route will hold up legally.

Finally, it's worth noting that TMC's technology has never been proven at scale. As such, technical uncertainties and engineering problems could challenge its operations, even if the company obtained a commercial license.

With as little as we know about deep-sea mining, TMC's current share price seems appropriate. Aggressive investors with a long-term horizon might want to add shares. More conservative investors may find a metals exchange-traded fund (ETF) more appropriate.

Should you invest $1,000 in TMC The Metals Company right now?

Before you buy stock in TMC The Metals Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TMC The Metals Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $521,550!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.