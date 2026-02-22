Should You Buy Lucid While It's Below $10?

Key Points

Lucid has impressive vehicles and could launch a $50,000 EV later this year.

But the company's losses are significant, and its vehicle sales are modest.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group ›

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) stock is down 90% over the past three years, as the electric vehicle market has come under immense pressure from slowing sales and the company's own financial hurdles. As of this writing, its shares are trading for just under $10.

If you're hoping to scoop up Lucid stock in the hopes that it'll rebound, I understand the temptation. But it's probably not a good idea.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Why Lucid stock seems appealing

Lucid has one of the most impressive electric vehicles on the market. Not only is its Air sedan a great-looking luxury EV, but it also holds the world record for the longest distance driven on a single charge, at a stunning 749 miles.

You don't achieve something like that without impressive tech under the hood, and Lucid deserves credit for it. What's more, Lucid doubled its vehicle production in 2025 to 18,378 vehicles, and deliveries rose 55% to 15,800. The company is clearly making some progress.

Lucid is also working on a cheaper EV model that will start around $50,000 -- right around the average cost of a new car -- which could help the company appeal to more buyers. The vehicle is expected to begin production later this year and is significantly cheaper than the starting price of about $70,000 for its Air sedan.

Why investors should still avoid Lucid

All of the above being said, Lucid stock probably isn't the good deal it seems at first blush. The first, and probably most significant, problem with Lucid right now is the company's losses. They reached $1 billion in the third quarter (which ended Sept. 30), a significant gap from the company's $337 million in sales.

I wouldn't be surprised if Lucid continues to have a difficult time narrowing its losses as the company prepares for the launch of its lower-priced EV. Launching a new vehicle and ramping up production is expensive, and Lucid is already burning through cash.

Making matters worse for Lucid and the entire EV industry is that sales of electric vehicles are falling. Cox Automotive reports that EV sales in the U.S. fell 36% in the fourth quarter of 2025, year over year. Electric vehicle sales could certainly rebound, but the EV tax credit program was terminated prematurely by the Trump administration, and vehicle costs are on the rise. All of this means EV automakers have their work cut out for them when it comes to convincing American consumers.

Lucid's vehicle sales are rising, but the big problem is that they're still very low. Selling just over 18,000 vehicles in a year isn't going to make Lucid a success, and it's unclear at this point what that catalyst could be. A cheaper EV might help, but it's a risky bet given the company's mounting losses.

Should you buy stock in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.