Should You Buy Lucid Stock While It's at $10 a Share?

Lucid is an electric vehicle (EV) start-up trying to break into the highly competitive auto sector.

The company has award-winning technology, but its vehicle production rate is too low to be profitable.

A 1-for-10 reverse stock split in August 2025 is not a good sign for the future.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has made massive capital investments into its business over the past several years. The result is an award-winning high-end vehicle lineup with industry-leading battery technology. What is still lacking is scale. Here's why only the most aggressive investors should consider buying Lucid stock while it trades below $11 a share.

What does Lucid do?

Lucid is an auto manufacturer. More specifically, it makes high-end electric vehicles (EVs). Right now, however, that distinction isn't the most important one. The key is that building and selling cars of any kind requires massive supporting infrastructure.

Lucid is still in start-up mode, building out the manufacturing and sales platform it needs to compete with already established industry giants. The capital investment requirements are substantial, with the company openly telling investors in the third quarter of 2025 that it only had enough cash to fund its business through the first half of 2027. That was pitched as a positive, but for all but the most aggressive investors, it should probably be a warning sign.

The glass-half-empty view is that Lucid is a money-losing business, with only six quarters of cash remaining on its balance sheet. What happens if it can't find new investors to provide it with the capital it needs to keep building its business? The answer is not a positive one, which is likely why the stock has been in a steady downward trajectory for several years.

The stock price isn't what it seems

Lucid's stock price currently sits just a touch above $10 per share. However, investors need to take that price with a grain of salt. That's because in late August 2025, Lucid enacted a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. A reverse split doesn't change the percentage of a company a shareholder owns, but it does have the effect of increasing the stock price.

Normally, companies enact reverse stock splits because their stock price has fallen so low that they are at risk of being delisted from a stock exchange. If you do the math here, Lucid would be below $1 per share if it hadn't made the reverse stock split. That's the level at which stocks typically risk being delisted.

Being delisted makes it significantly more challenging for a company to access the capital markets for new cash. However, a low stock price is also a headwind, which helps explain the company's preemptive decision to do a reverse stock split.

There's just one small problem: The business remains the same, and investors are concerned about Lucid's ability to generate a sustainable profit. The stock has dropped another 49% since the stock split took place on Aug. 29 last year. Wall Street is very clearly saying it thinks Lucid's future is murky at best.

One significant problem is that competition in the EV space is intense today, with every major automaker competing in the product niche, in addition to a few successful pure-play EV makers. Lucid is making important business progress, but the 18,378 vehicles it produced in the fourth quarter of 2025, despite being up 104% year over year, is still just a drop in the bucket compared to its larger peers. The company is nowhere close to being a major competitor in an industry where scale is vitally important.

Most investors should avoid Lucid

It is normally a bad sign when a company effects a reverse stock split. Given the ongoing losses, limited capital, and modest size of Lucid's business, most investors should probably view its reverse stock split and subsequent stock price declines as a warning. Only the most aggressive investors should consider owning Lucid, and even then, a great deal of caution should be exercised.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

