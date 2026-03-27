Should You Buy Lockheed Martin While It's Up 26% in 2026?

Key Points

Lockheed Martin has consistently paid a dividend for three decades.

The company reported sales growth of 6% in the fourth quarter of 2025, and anticipates similar growth in 2026.

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In a year marked by volatility and uncertainty, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has been a bright spot in the market thus far. Shares of Lockheed are up over 26% in 2026, far outpacing the broader market indexes.

With Lockheed's valuation rising, is the stock still a buy?

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Lockheed's financials have been somewhat of a mixed bag, but there are several positive signs in the latest quarterly report. The company's backlog is a massive $194 billion, sales grew 6% year over year, and free cash flow exceeded expectations.

The bull case for Lockheed depends on military spending steadily increasing. The Trump administration has proposed a defense budget of up to $1.5 trillion for 2027, a marked increase from the $900 billion appropriated for 2026. This policy shift could generate a substantial number of new contracts for Lockheed.

Unfortunately, Lockheed's valuation metrics have risen to the point where the stock is teetering on the edge of overvaluation. The stock's trailing P/E ratio is nearing 30. In the past 12 months, the company's market capitalization has increased from $104 billion to $144 billion.

If you're taking a long-term view, though, the current share price shouldn't scare you away. Lockheed's guidance for 2026 maintains a sales growth rate of 5% and segment operating growth of 25%.

Lockheed's dividend yield is fairly strong at 2.2%. This stock has a lot to offer investors seeking stable growth and income, even though its recent run has made shares more expensive.

Should you buy stock in Lockheed Martin right now?

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Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.