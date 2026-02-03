Should You Buy Intel Stock After Its Post-Earnings Dip?

Key Points

Intel is facing challenges in the near term due to supply constraints.

Its guidance for the current quarter is a bit soft.

The stock trades at a steep premium, which means expectations are high.

10 stocks we like better than Intel ›

In January, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported earnings that weren't all that great. While the company generated decent numbers, there were big question marks about how it would be able to meet the surging demand for chips. As a result, the stock proceeded to fall on the news. While it has been recovering recently, as of Monday, it was still down around 10% from where it was before it released its earnings numbers.

With so much demand for chips and growth potential out there, plus the government also investing in Intel, could this be a great time for investors to load up on this tech giant?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Intel's outlook for the year disappointed investors

In Intel's most recent quarterly earnings report (for the quarter ending Dec. 27), the tech company did rather well, as it beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue of $13.7 billion was higher than analyst projections of $13.4 billion, and its adjusted per-share earnings of $0.15 was better than expectations of only $0.08. But it was the company's revenue guidance for the current quarter that was of concern for investors. It came in slightly below the midpoint of what analysts were expecting ($12.2 billion versus $12.6 billion).

The company is facing supply constraints, suggesting that it is struggling to meet demand. Management expects supply to improve as the year goes on, but the news has nonetheless weighed on investors' outlook for the stock. Another concern is that the company's chief financial officer, David Zinsner, says that increased memory prices could impact the business in the latter part of the year.

Is Intel stock worth buying at its current levels?

Although Intel's stock is down since the earnings report, the sell-off isn't significant enough that it looks like a deal. The stock is still trading at an incredible 90 times its estimated future profits. That's an extremely high multiple for any stock, let alone one that's struggling to generate growth. While Intel beat expectations last quarter, its revenue declined by 4% on a year-over-year basis. Its operating margin was a paltry 4% of the top line, and the company incurred a net loss of $591 million.

Intel is a risky turnaround play to invest in. The stock has soared more than 150% over the past 12 months, and with an inflated valuation, it may not be easy for it to meet expectations in future earnings reports. There are far better growth stocks out there than Intel; it's arguably not worth the risk, and it could be vulnerable to a correction in the near future.

Should you buy stock in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.