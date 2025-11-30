Should You Buy Ford While It's Below $14?

Key Points

Ford's stock has risen 31% this year, despite uncertainties surrounding tariffs and a shift in its approach to electric vehicles.

The U.S. auto tariff policy has increased duties on imports, though recent changes have benefitted Ford by offsetting tariffs due to its large U.S. manufacturing volume.

Ford is shifting its focus from costly EV investments and plans to narrow its efforts to cost-efficient, affordable EVs.

10 stocks we like better than Ford Motor Company ›

This year has been a positive one for Ford (NYSE: F), as the U.S.-based automaker has seen its stock rise 31% since the start of the year. This increase comes despite tariff uncertainties from Washington and a shift in federal support for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers.

Ford is taking a more measured approach, reducing its costly EV investments and focusing on what is working. The company is leaning into its hybrid gas- and battery-powered vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles and software solutions.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

With the stock priced below $14 per share, is Ford a good buy for investors? Let's look under the hood to find out.

Tariff impacts on Ford

The U.S. auto tariff policy has undergone significant changes this year, with substantial increases in duties on imported vehicles and key automotive parts.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on imported passenger vehicles and light trucks. At the same time, tariffs on key components, including engines and transmissions, hiked manufacturing costs even for domestically assembled vehicles that rely on global supply chains. As a result, the effective tariff rate on imports has risen to multi-decade highs, forcing automakers to raise prices, shift production, or absorb extra costs.

Tariffs have had a mixed impact on Ford. In the third quarter, Ford's net earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) impact related to tariffs was approximately $700 million. This net impact calculation included the effect of preferential tariff treatment and import adjustment offset amounts.

However, recent tariff policy changes have been more favorable to Ford, particularly due to credit tied to large U.S. manufacturing volume, which allows it to offset tariffs on imported auto parts needed for its production. CEO James Farley noted that tariffs have helped level the playing field for imported medium- and heavy-duty trucks, a positive for Ford because it builds most of these trucks in the United States.

Ford is shifting its priorities

In other news, Ford is changing its approach to EVs relating to its Ford Model e segment. It had ramped up its EV efforts in recent years. However, the market didn't develop as expected, and it has suffered significant losses. This year, its Model e segment has lost $3.6 billion over nine months. As a result, it is adjusting its strategy to focus on cost efficiency and better matching supply with current customer demand.

The company will still develop EVs, but it is narrowing its focus to achieving the lowest-cost platform in the North American market for affordable vehicles, starting at around $30,000. It plans to launch its Universal EV Platform (UEV) in 2027.

In the meantime, Ford will continue to expand its hybrid offerings across its lineup, including the F-150 and extended-range hybrid options. Regulatory compliance standard changes are expected to eliminate compliance headwinds in 2026, allowing Ford to optimize its mix of internal combustion engines (ICEs), hybrids, and EVs.

The automaker is also expanding its line of commercial vehicle, which it sells to commercial, government, and rental customers. It has experienced solid growth in its electric vehicle sales, due to its introduction of the E-Transit Custom and E-Transit Courier in Europe. The adoption of Ford's commercial vehicles is driven by integrated software and services that optimize and maintain fleets, including telematics and EV charging solutions.

Is Ford stock a buy?

The automaker industry is quite competitive and cyclical. Ford faces intense competition from General Motors, Toyota, and EV-makers like Tesla and Rivian. It also faces vulnerabilities if consumer demand weakens, which could limit its vehicle sales, making it a cyclical stock.

Ford offers a solid dividend yield of 4.6% to shareholders. However, the stock's total returns have been lackluster. When you account for its dividend and the impact of reinvesting that dividend over time, Ford stock has returned investors a meager 4.3% annually over the past decade.

Ford is making moves and could benefit from the tailwinds created by tariffs, given its more U.S.-based manufacturing base. That said, I find the automaker space highly competitive and think investors can find better growth opportunities elsewhere in the market.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ford Motor Company right now?

Before you buy stock in Ford Motor Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ford Motor Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,986!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,004% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.