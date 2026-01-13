Should You Buy Ford Stock While It's Under $15?​

Key Points

Ford continues to sell the most popular vehicle in America.

The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 in the past decade.

It's difficult to look past the company’s low growth and profits.

10 stocks we like better than Ford Motor Company ›

Ford (NYSE: F) investors just turned the corner on a great year. Despite macro uncertainty around tariffs and shifting trade policies, shares produced a phenomenal total return of 42% in 2025. This crushed the S&P 500's returns.

The auto stock is still trading below $15. Does this setup make Ford a buy right now?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Positive developments put Ford in the fast lane

In 2025, Ford's F-Series was once again the best-selling truck line-up in America, with unit volume reaching 829,000. This was the 44th straight year the business held this position, showcasing the popularity of these cars. Ford is clearly a dominant force in this part of the overall auto industry.

What's more, the company's pro division is finding notable success. This includes sales of vehicles, software, and services to commercial customers. Margins and growth are higher than the overall business. And it brings in a recurring revenue stream, which is not typical in the auto industry.

The Federal Reserve's decision to start cutting interest rates could be another positive development. Cars are huge purchases. And if financing costs can be decreased, it could support greater demand for Ford.

Investors must take a closer look beneath the hood

Ford might have trounced the market in 2025, but over the past 10 years, though, the Detroit car manufacturer's shares have produced a total return of just 96% (as of Jan. 9). That's a disappointing showing when you learn that the S&P 500's total return during the same time was 331%.

I believe this long-term trend is indicative of what the future will bring. Any stock can outperform the benchmark over a short time period. However, Ford doesn't possess traits that would make any rational investor think it's a high-quality company.

Growth is almost nonexistent. Revenue will decrease 0.5% in 2026 and increase 1.1% in 2027, according to the consensus view among sell-side analysts. Profit margins are also razor-thin. These two factors aren't entirely Ford's fault. The industry is very mature. There are immense costs, with huge capital expenditures. And it doesn't help that there's a lot of competition.

Consumers are sensitive to broader macro trends. Recessions do happen, and in economic downturns, Ford could see its sales decline. At this point, profitability will also be under pressure. Owning a company that can unpredictably be operating in the red is not easy to stomach.

With shares under $15, Ford stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10. Value investors might assemble around this business. However, it's not easy to be optimistic about buying and holding shares with a five- or 10-year time horizon.

Should you buy stock in Ford Motor Company right now?

Before you buy stock in Ford Motor Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ford Motor Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,451!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,229!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 13, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.