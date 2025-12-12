Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Under $5,000?

Key Points

It seems hard to believe, but just over three months ago, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) seemed like a surefire bet to break through the $5,000 price threshold. On Aug. 24, Ethereum hit an all-time high of $4,954, and all lights were flashing green.

But a lot can happen in three months in the crypto market. Right now, Ethereum is treading water around the $3,200 price level. It's been an unexpected reversal of fortune for the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. So is Ethereum a buy at current prices?

Yes, load up the truck on Ethereum

The bullish case for Ethereum is easy to make. Ethereum is still the top Layer 1 blockchain network in the world, and it's not even close. There may be dozens of competitors nipping at Ethereum's heels, but the numbers tell the story.

Within the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, for example, Ethereum commands an impressive 63% market share. The closest competitor is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), with an 8% market share. No wonder Tom Lee of Fundstrat says that Ethereum is the blockchain of choice for Wall Street. If money is moving around the world on blockchain rails, it's moving on Ethereum.

Wait, it gets even better. According to Lee, the finance world is on the cusp of a major inflection point. The key trend to know is real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, which refers to the process of transforming traditional financial assets (like stocks or bonds) into digital assets on the blockchain.

According to a growing number of top-tier consulting firms, RWA tokenization is lining up to be a multi-trillion-dollar market opportunity. Ethereum, with its highly diversified blockchain ecosystem, is positioned to benefit the most. In fact, Lee refers to this as a "1971 moment." Yes, asset tokenization could be exactly the same type of seismic shift as taking the world off the gold standard.

No, the Ethereum bulls are overconfident

On the other hand, we've seen this story before. Think back to the 2020-21 crypto bull market rally. Ethereum skyrocketed in value, driven by a firm belief that blockchain-based finance was about to take over the world. That time period saw the arrival of "DeFi Summer" and all sorts of new digital assets constructed with the help of blockchain-based smart contracts.

But we all know what happened next. That brief moment of euphoria was followed by the Crypto Winter of 2022, and the collapse of belief in decentralized finance. The Ethereum's price fell off a cliff, and only began to recover in 2023. Could we be seeing a repeat of the same movie?

Moreover, Ethereum has so many upstart rivals right now that its early first-mover advantage may have eroded. Until its latest upgrade, the core Ethereum blockchain was only able to process 15 to 30 transactions per second. Rivals such as Solana are now able to process as many as 1 million transactions per second.

For that reason, it does seem at times that the Ethereum bulls might just be a bit overconfident. In the tech industry, how many market leaders are able to hold on to their position for more than a decade? Ethereum, which launched in 2015, is now headed into its second decade, and it's not going to get any easier from here.

Ethereum to $62,000?

Future price targets for Ethereum remain highly bullish. Earlier this year, Standard Chartered predicted that Ethereum would hit a price of $7,500 by the end of the year, and a price of $25,000 by 2028. That prediction, however, came out when Ethereum was cruising to its 52-week high near $5,000.

But the really aggressive Ethereum price target comes from Lee. He sees Ethereum skyrocketing to a price of $62,000 by the end of next year. That's based on his belief that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will shake off its current torpor and soar to a price of $250,000. As Lee sees it, Ethereum is extremely undervalued right now, and should trade at a 0.25 multiple to Bitcoin.

For now, I'm bullish on Ethereum. But I'm also taking a long-term view. During the next decade, it's easy to see how Ethereum -- if it retains its dominant role in the blockchain world -- could increase in value fivefold or even 10-fold. Nevertheless, I'm keeping my expectations in check for where Ethereum might be headed in 2026.

