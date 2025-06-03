Should You Buy Dogecoin While It's Less Than $0.25?

The loose regulatory nature of the cryptocurrency market has led to an influx of meme coins, cryptocurrencies that lack meaningful real-world utility but can attract investors due to their appeal as a joke, because they are affiliated with someone or something popular, or for some other superficial reason.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is the original meme coin. It was created as a joke, but Dogecoin's price has risen by more than 50,000% since 2014. Those returns are no joke.

It's been a volatile journey, though. Dogecoin is currently on a slide, having dropped to less than $0.20 after soaring to more than $0.46 in late 2024. With Bitcoin setting new highs recently, should investors buy Dogecoin at less than $0.25 and ride the train?

Here is what you need to know.

Dogecoin has surpassed $0.25 several times before

Dogecoin was around for a while before its popularity exploded in 2021. The meme coin has a large and supportive community and is a fully functioning cryptocurrency -- meaning people can use it as a digital currency at the few places where it's accepted.

During the past five years, Dogecoin's price has surged to $0.25 or higher a number of times. However, it has struggled to stay there. Previous rallies have occurred during periods of high cryptocurrency optimism, such as 2020-2021, and immediately after the 2024 election, when investors cheered an incoming president who had campaigned on a pro-cryptocurrency message.

Remember, investor sentiment is crucial to Dogecoin's price because cryptocurrencies lack underlying earnings or tangible assets to support their value. Their prices depend on the market's willingness to pay more for tokens.

Three factors working against Dogecoin's long-term price potential

That willingness, or the demand for the cryptocurrency, stems from three key factors: utility, tokenomics, and competition.

Dogecoin has problems in all three areas, which could continue to work against it over time.

First, Dogecoin lacks significant utility. Its popularity has resulted in some adoption: For example, some investment firms hope to launch Dogecoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which is a step in the right direction, and some merchants will accept it as payment. Still, Dogecoin is used for trades, tips, and donations primarily within its community. Meme coins generally aren't intended for much else.

Second is Dogecoin's tokenomics. Many view Bitcoin as an anti-inflationary digital asset due to its increasing adoption and capped supply. But Dogecoin has an unlimited maximum supply, and miners earn about 10,000 tokens per minute. This ever-increasing supply has much the same effect on Dogecoin's price that share dilution has on a company's stock.

Third, there is competition from newer meme coins. Many investors invest small sums in meme coins for fun. They typically aren't a serious component of a portfolio. Dogecoin's name recognition helps it, but investors may opt for different meme coins when newer, hotter tokens go viral. Less investor interest means lower prices.

Should you buy Dogecoin at less than $0.25?

The main points of Dogecoin and other meme coins are to have fun and build community around your favorite tokens. So it's perfectly fine to buy Dogecoin today, as long you're not spending a meaningful amount of money or seriously expecting a profit.

Of course, Dogecoin could spike and go to $0.25 and beyond, just as it has before. And if you buy Dogecoin and it happens to make you money, then that's great! Just don't count on it.

Dogecoin, like other meme coins, should not be considered a bigger deal than it is. It's all about going in with the proper expectations.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

