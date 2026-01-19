Should You Buy Dividend Aristocrats in 2026?

While most stocks pay quarterly dividends, investors can still construct a portfolio that allows them to get paid monthly.

How? Let me explain –

The first stock pays dividends in January, April, July, and October. The second stock pays out in February, May, August, and November. And finally, the third stock will pay its dividend in March, June, September, and December.

So, investors can reap steady monthly paydays with just a little positioning.

A combination of Coca-Cola KO, Caterpillar CAT, and McDonald’s MCD shares would provide precisely the blend needed for this portfolio. Let’s take a closer look at each one.

Coca-Cola

KO is a a member of not only the elite Dividend Aristocrats group, but the Dividend Kings group as well, further underpinning its dividend reliability. As shown below, the company has rewarded its shareholders handsomely for years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world’s largest construction equipment manufacturer. We see its iconic yellow machines at nearly every construction site.

Like KO, the company is a member of the elite Dividend Aristocrats group. While the current annual yield may be on the lower end, Caterpillar’s consistent commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders fills the gap nicely.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s dividends paid on an annual basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

McDonald’s

We’re all familiar with the restaurant titan McDonald’s, seeing those golden arches at seemingly every stop.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s dividends paid on an annual basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Investors love dividends, as they provide a nice buffer against the impact of drawdowns in other positions and provide a passive income stream.

And while most companies pay their dividends on a quarterly basis, investors can construct a portfolio that allows for monthly payouts with just a bit of positioning.

For those interested in this type of portfolio, the combination of all three stocks above – Coca-Cola KO, Caterpillar CAT, and McDonald’s MCD – would provide the necessary blend needed.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.