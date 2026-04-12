Should You Buy the Dip on This Soaring Energy Stock?

Key Points

Energy Fuels is one of the few companies that produces uranium in the U.S.

President Trump has emphasized the need to produce materials in the U.S., which could translate into government funding for Energy Fuels and similar companies.

Energy Fuels has almost $1 billion in cash and attractive terms on its debt, paving the road for future growth initiatives.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Fuels ›

Uranium is a key material for nuclear power plants and the artificial intelligence (AI) data centers that use their power. The AI catalyst has helped turn Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) -- a uranium provider based in Colorado -- into a top-performing stock that has quintupled over the past year.

A supply shortage has amplified booming demand, rewarding long-term investors, but the stock has dipped recently, down about 4% over the past month. Is this a good chance to load up on a promising name, or will the drop continue? Here's what investors should know.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Energy Fuels is a U.S. uranium producer, and that is a big detail to consider when assessing the company's long-term value. It's one of the few companies that is producing uranium in the U.S. Thin competition for a high-demand material bodes well for Energy Fuels.

Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. has been pursuing domestic sources of critical minerals like uranium to reduce reliance on China. Last year, the U.S. Department of Energy awarded $2.7 billion to restore American uranium enrichment. Energy Fuels wasn't a recipient, but it shows that the government isn't afraid to allocate significant capital to this industry.

The U.S. government isn't the only one investing in these materials. For instance, Energy Fuels received a conditional letter of support from Export Finance Australia for up to AU$80 million in senior debt project financing for one of its projects. It's not a cash handout, but this government-backed financing will make it easier for Energy Fuels to expand operations.

Last year's tariffs against China showed how quickly trade tensions can escalate. All of that drama works to Energy Fuels' advantage. While more companies may produce uranium in the U.S., Energy Fuels and a small number of competitors are doing it right now. Current domestic producers have a massive head start over future entrants.

Energy Fuels has a strong cash position to support its growth plans

Energy Fuels wrapped up 2025 with $927.4 million of working capital, including $64.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, which gives it plenty of capital to deploy into mining and producing uranium. In October, closed a capital raise that included a $700 million senior note with a 0.75% APR that is due in 2031. This low interest rate indicates financial institutions feel confident about Energy Fuels' long-term prospects.

The company also secured two new long-term contracts from U.S. nuclear power-generating companies, bringing it up to six long-term contracts. These contracts offer clear cash-flow visibility, and as Energy Fuels produces more uranium, it can secure more contracts.

The company is still in the early stages of a compelling multiyear opportunity. Grandview Research projects the AI infrastructure market will maintain a 30.4% CAGR from now until 2030, and nuclear energy will be a major part of that industry. Since uranium is necessary for nuclear energy, Energy Fuels has a compelling opportunity for long-term shareholders who buy the dip.

Should you buy stock in Energy Fuels right now?

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.