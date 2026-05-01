Should You Buy the Dip in Archer Aviation Stock?

Key Points

Archer reached an all-time high stock price of roughly $13 in late 2025, but so far this year shares have struggled.

Investors are beginning to demand realistic revenue growth and a path to profitability as opposed to rewarding an ambitious vision.

While Archer's current price of $5.50 looks tempting, smart investors will weigh Archer's execution risk before blindly buying the stock.

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Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is a leader in the emerging electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft space. eVTOLs are quiet, battery-powered air taxis designed to bypass dense traffic areas.

The company has generated buzz through partnerships with United Airlines, Palantir Technologies, the U.S. military, and even artificial intelligence (AI) king Nvidia. Smart investors are monitoring Archer because it sits at the intersection of two critical needs: improving urban mobility and advancing autonomous aviation systems.

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With shares plummeting 26% so far this year, is Archer stock a buy right now for less than $6?

How big is the eVTOL market?

While the regulatory environment is the biggest hurdle for eVTOLs to clear, these aircraft have the potential to revolutionize a multitude of end markets: improving logistics routes, lending a hand to the automotive and ridesharing industries, as well as identifying use cases in military operations and adding much-needed innovation to the legacy commercial airline sector.

Taken together, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas estimates that the urban air mobility market could reach $1 trillion by 2040 and scale up to $9 trillion by 2050.

What makes Archer stock move?

Since Archer went public back in 2021, its share price has been extremely volatile. Shares jump on every FAA certification milestone, new airline purchase order, and high-profile partnership disclosure. On the flip side, Archer stock crash lands just as quickly over concerns about manufacturing costs, timelines to recognize revenue, or occasional stock sales to raise capital.

Narratives around Archer constantly change. Whenever one headline casts the company as a leading eVTOL contender nearing commercial launch, another swiftly emerges portraying it as a cash-burning, pre-revenue story facing dilution and stiff competition from rivals such as Joby.

Is Archer's dip a buying opportunity?

Archer's sharp decline from its 2025 highs reflects a shift in expectations. Investors who once rewarded vision are now demanding measurable figures around cost discipline, manufacturing scale, and a realistic timeline regarding passenger flights.

Meanwhile, cash burn remains elevated -- making additional capital raises likely. Moreover, broader risk-off sentiment and rotations away from growth stocks have added an element of macro selling pressure to speculative names like Archer.

Whether this dip is a buying opportunity depends on your personal time horizon and risk tolerance. Long-term believers who accept that revenue recognition may not arrive until later this year might view Archer's current valuation profile as a reasonable entry point. On the other hand, investors needing near-term catalysts to validate Archer's thesis or those unable to tolerate further dilution should view the dip as a continuation of a familiar pattern of pre-revenue volatility.

While Archer's current stock price makes the moonshot bet nominally cheaper, only those who fully grasp the execution challenges should consider adding shares. For most portfolios, Archer should be a speculative, small-position idea at best. While the sky may be the limit, the route to cruise control is still turbulent.

Should you buy stock in Archer Aviation right now?

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.