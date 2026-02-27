Should You Buy the Cryptocurrency XRP While It's Under $1.50?

Key Points

Most major banks that use Ripple's payment technology bypass XRP entirely, undermining the token's core institutional demand narrative.

XRP's bridge asset use case generates transaction volume but not lasting buy pressure.

Ripple itself is now heavily focused on its stablecoin, RLUSD.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is hovering just below $1.50 after falling 50% in the last six months -- some may see it as an opportunity. But before you buy the dip, it's worth understanding what actually drives -- or doesn't drive -- XRP's value.

Ripple, the company behind XRP, has built real partnerships with major financial institutions. Its settlement technology genuinely improves upon legacy banking systems. The problem is that most of the banks that use Ripple's technology do so without ever touching XRP itself.

Ripple's success isn't necessarily XRP's success

The token's value proposition hinges on Ripple's liquidity feature, which uses XRP as a bridge asset for cross-border transfers. But this use of Ripple's payment infrastructure primarily serves smaller fintechs and remittance providers, not the marquee banking names that make headlines.

And because even when these institutions use the service, the currencies are converted in and out of XRP almost instantly; each buy order is matched with a corresponding sell -- creating volume without sustained demand pressure from these institutions holding XRP in reserve.

Stablecoins could pose a further problem

There's also a growing competitive threat: stablecoins. Ripple recognizes this, and its own stablecoin, RLUSD, is now a featured part of the Ripple ecosystem. This shift will, in my view, cannibalize XRP's role as a bridge asset.

Ripple, the company, may thrive as a payments infrastructure provider. But that potential success doesn't necessarily translate to XRP token appreciation.

Therefore, I wouldn't buy XRP today, even at these lower prices.

