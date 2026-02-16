Should You Buy Constellation Energy Stock While It's Below $290?

Key Points

Constellation Energy's stock has dropped 32% from its October peak due to proposed regulatory caps on electricity rates in one of its key markets.

A joint statement from the Trump administration and PJM state governors encourages measures, like a one-time emergency auction for baseload power generation, which may affect wholesale producers like Constellation.

Constellation has successfully cleared all capacity in the most recent 2027-2028 auction and is securing long-term fixed-price power purchase agreements with major tech companies.

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) is a utility with a massive nuclear fleet and has been one of the top companies hyperscalers turn to for their growing energy needs. The stock surged over the past couple of years, reaching as high as $412 per share, but it has come under pressure recently.

As a wholesale energy seller, Constellation stands to benefit from rising prices. But in an effort to curb rising electricity costs, regulators have proposed caps on electricity rates in the Mid-Atlantic market where Constellation operates. Today, Constellation Energy stock is priced under $290 per share. Does that make it a buy?

Why Constellation Energy's stock is down over the past month

On Jan. 16, Reuters reported that the Trump administration (via the National Energy Dominance Council), along with 13 state governors in the PJM Interconnection region (which serves states across the Mid-Atlantic), agreed on a joint Statement of Principles that would affect energy providers in the region.

As part of this statement, lawmakers encouraged PJM to conduct a one-time emergency auction to secure new baseload power generation, with the plan calling for large technology companies (specifically data center owners and hyperscale cloud operators) to bid for 15-year contracts. In addition, the agreement seeks to extend capacity-market price collars in capacity auctions to prevent residential customers from facing price hikes.

This could impact Constellation, which operates as a wholesale merchant power producer. This means it sells its energy into wholesale markets, and power markets like PJM are highly competitive. And Constellation has a slew of energy assets in the region, so rising prices help boost its growth. Price caps and other interventions in capacity markets could hurt wholesale power producers like Constellation, which is why the stock has been in a decline since January.

While the move may cap Constellation's upside from auctions for the 2028-2029 and 2029-2030 delivery years, the company has successfully cleared all its PJM capacity in the most recent 2027–2028 auction, which will generate revenue at the clearing price (at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-approved cap of $333.44 per megawatt-day) for that year.

On top of that, Constellation is signing long-term, fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs) with hyperscalers to lock in revenue and hedge against volatility in wholesale merchant markets. Over the past few years, it has signed PPAs with Microsoft and Meta Platforms and recently signed a deal with Dallas-based data center owner and operator CyrusOne.

The recent decline makes Constellation a buy

Constellation Energy has been a popular stock in the AI power trade due to its massive nuclear footprint and other energy assets. As an independent power producer, it benefits from rising costs, but regulators' moves could cap its upside.

With all that said, the stock is down 32% from its 52-week high and now trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4, down from its peak of 43.1 times forward earnings a few months ago. The company continues to lock in deals and should continue to benefit from strong energy demand in the coming years, which is why I think Constellation stock is a buy today while it's under $290 per share.

Courtney Carlsen has positions in Constellation Energy and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

