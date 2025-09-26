Should You Buy Chainlink While It's Under $53?

Key Points Chainlink's oracle network pulls real-time external data to smart contracts.

Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), a blockchain focused on aggregating real-world data, was created in 2017. It launched its native Link token in an initial coin offering (ICO) that September, and it started trading at $0.11. It soared to an all-time high of $52.99 on May 10, 2021.

But today, Chainlink trades at about $21. Should investors buy the token as it trades well below its record highs? Let's review its core features and upcoming catalysts to find out.

How does Chainlink differentiate itself from other blockchains?

Chainlink operates a decentralized "oracle" network. An oracle is a service that can pull external data (like weather reports, stock prices, sports scores, and shipping data) onto blockchain platforms so they can be accessed by smart contracts.

Smart contracts are often used to develop decentralized apps (dApps). Those apps need their smart contracts to access real-time external data through oracles. Without oracles, blockchains are "closed systems" that can't directly access external information.

Chainlink's network of independent node operators fetch and deliver off-chain data to smart contracts. Those operators are paid in its native Link token, and they can stake those earnings (lock up for interest-like rewards) as collateral to guarantee their honest behavior. Dishonest node operators, who intentionally feed false external information into its blockchain, can have those holdings confiscated and their reputation scores reduced. Node operators who have low reputations are less likely to receive new requests.

As an oracle network, Chainlink is neither a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) nor a proof-of-stake (PoS) one like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). While PoW/PoS blockchains focus on securing transactions, Chainlink secures data integrity and runs atop other blockchains, primarily Ethereum, to support smart contracts.

Chainlink pre-mined Link's entire supply of 1 billion tokens prior to its ICO. It initially sold 350 million of those tokens in its ICO, allocated 300 million tokens to its team and founders, and reserved another 350 million for its node operators, partnerships, and ecosystem incentives.

It's currently an inflationary token with a circulating supply of 678 billion coins, and that supply should keep rising as its node operators receive more payments. But when its circulating supply hits 1 billion tokens, its node payments will entirely come from other users. That scarcity -- which could be exacerbated by more node operators staking their existing Link tokens for higher yields -- could then boost the value of each token as more smart contracts access its oracles.

What are the bull and bear cases for Chainlink?

The bulls believe Chainlink's oracle network will process more smart contract requests as Ethereum and other PoS blockchains host more dApps and services that require external data. That increased activity should drive Link's supply toward its supply cap, and it could become deflationary if misbehaving nodes forfeit their staked Link or Chainlink introduces a burning mechanism (like Ethereum) to constantly remove some tokens from its circulating supply.

Chainlink's ability to feed real-time data to smart contracts also makes it a lucrative partner for other financial firms that want to roll out more decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. It could also eventually expand beyond the DeFi market and serve a wider range of enterprise partners.

Furthermore, Chainlink's first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could be approved in the near future and draw more retail and institutional investors to the token. Bitwise, which already offers spot price ETFs for Bitcoin and Ether, submitted its application for the first Chainlink ETF to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in August.

The bears will point out that while Chainlink leads the nascent oracle network market, other competitors like Band Protocol, API3, DIA, and Pyth Network are rolling out similar services. Link's value is also pegged to the future growth of the dApps market. If government regulators crack down on the Wild West of decentralized apps, the market's demand for Chainlink's oracle services will plummet.

Should you buy Chainlink while it trades below $53?

Chainlink's price pulled back from its all-time highs as rising interest rates chilled the crypto market and drove investors toward more conservative investments. It's also stayed nearly flat in 2025 as Bitcoin, Ether, and other bigger cryptocurrencies have rallied. But over the next few years, Chainlink could attract more attention as the tissue that links dApps to real-world data. The approvals of its first ETFs could generate even more tailwinds for Link, which still has a relatively low market cap of $14.4 billion. In other words, I believe Chainlink is worth nibbling on at these levels -- but investors shouldn't expect it to skyrocket toward its all-time highs anytime soon.

