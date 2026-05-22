Should You Buy CGC Stock After Marijuana Reclassification?

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC is back in focus as marijuana reclassification efforts revive investor interest in cannabis stocks. While the regulatory shift has improved sentiment across the sector, investors are increasingly separating companies with improving fundamentals from those still struggling to establish a sustainable business model.

CGC has recently taken steps to strengthen its operations through cost cuts, balance-sheet improvements and the acquisition of MTL Cannabis. However, persistent margin pressure and execution risks continue to cloud the company’s long-term outlook.

Let’s take a closer look at the company’s fundamentals to determine whether the stock deserves a place in investors’ portfolios following the marijuana reclassification push.

CGC Strengthens Medical Cannabis Push Amid Turnaround Efforts

Canopy Growth is increasingly leaning on its Canadian medical cannabis franchise and product innovation strategy as it works toward a sustainable turnaround. The company’s latest quarterly performance highlighted improving traction in core cannabis operations, supported by stronger patient demand and continued momentum in select adult-use categories.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (year ending March 2026), Canadian adult-use cannabis sales increased 8% year over year, benefiting from demand for infused pre-rolls and vape products across brands like Tweed, Claybourne and 7ACRES. On the medical side, revenues advanced 15%, aided by growth in insured patient registrations, higher order volumes and ongoing improvements in fulfillment and service levels.

Canopy has also expanded its medical cannabis portfolio through its Spectrum Therapeutics division by launching new 30- and 90-pack softgels and additional dosing formats. This reflects the company’s broader effort to deepen patient engagement and strengthen recurring medical revenue streams.

Beyond organic growth, the recently completed MTL Cannabis acquisition could further strengthen Canopy’s position in medical cannabis while improving cultivation efficiency and product quality. Management expects the deal to support margin expansion, provide access to premium flower supply and enhance the company’s ability to serve international markets, particularly Europe.

The company is also working to stabilize its international cannabis operations after prior supply-chain disruptions affected European sales. Management noted that improving flower availability, expanding strain selection and ongoing EU GMP progress at its Smiths Falls facility are expected to support sequential improvement through fiscal 2027.

At the same time, challenges remain. Cannabis gross margins declined year over year due to a weaker international mix and pricing pressures, while Storz & Bickel continues to face macroeconomic and tariff-related headwinds despite recent product launches. Canopy also continues to navigate reimbursement-related uncertainty in the Canadian medical market.

Still, management remains focused on cost discipline and expects the company to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA at some point during fiscal 2027.

Cutthroat Competition in the Cannabis Space

Canopy Growth competes in an overcrowded market against large operators like Aurora Cannabis ACB and SNDL Inc. SNDL. Like CGC, these companies maintain a sizable presence in the Canadian cannabis market.

Aurora has increasingly prioritized higher-margin international medical cannabis markets, particularly Europe, while SNDL continues to expand its vertically integrated cannabis and retail operations through acquisitions and broad product offerings. These strategies are intensifying competition across key growth categories, including medical cannabis, vapes and premium flower.

As cannabis operators continue to pursue profitability and international expansion, Canopy will likely need to sustain product innovation, improve margins and successfully integrate MTL Cannabis to strengthen its competitive positioning.

CGC Stock Performance and Estimates

Year to date, shares of Canopy Growth have lost 6% compared with the industry’s 23% decline.



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Bottom-line estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past 60 days.



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How to Play CGC Stock?

While marijuana reclassification efforts have improved sentiment toward cannabis stocks, Canopy Growth Corporation continues to face profitability and execution challenges despite recent operational improvements.

Investors should note that marijuana reclassification is still evolving gradually rather than through a sweeping federal transformation. Even if reforms progress, several restrictions surrounding U.S. cannabis businesses are likely to remain in place.

We would also like to remind investors that Canopy Growth does not directly operate cannabis businesses in the United States due to federal restrictions and exchange-listing considerations. The company maintains strategic exposure to the market through Canopy USA, which holds interests in Acreage Holdings, Wana Brands and Jetty.

Although CGC is targeting positive adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2027, persistent margin pressure, reimbursement uncertainty and intense competition remain key risks. Given these factors, investors may want to hold off on initiating or adding to positions until Canopy Growth reports its fiscal fourth-quarter results. A cautious approach toward this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock remains warranted.

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Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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SNDL Inc. (SNDL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.