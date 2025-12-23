Should You Buy Bloom Energy While It's Under $100?

Key Points

Bloom Energy stock has had a stellar run in 2025, driven by revenue growth and AI data center hype.

The stock is trading below $100, but continued growth will likely depend on the data center build-out.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock is going through whiplash. After skyrocketing over 500% on the year, the energy stock has fallen over 40% from its recent 52-week high of $147.86 to about $82 a share. So what's the deal? Why is Bloom falling, and should you buy while shares trade in the double digits?

A stock that has bloomed with AI enthusiasm

The first thing to know about Bloom Energy is the artificial intelligence (AI) narrative behind it. Bloom's novel energy technology, solid oxide fuel cells, or "energy servers" as Bloom calls them, can provide on-site power to AI data centers. That's clutch, because the grid in many regions simply isn't built for the kind of round-the-clock power that data center operators are demanding.

Under that narrative, Bloom Energy stock looks valuable as long as AI data center deployment continues at pace. If the construction of data centers en masse hits a hiccup, or if large projects are delayed, or if investors start questioning whether massive AI investment will continue, the Bloom thesis looks a little less compelling.

And that's sort of what's happening right now.

Broader concern over an AI bubble, coupled with the stock's sharp valuation boost in 2025, has contributed to its present sell-off. It's not insignificant, for example, that one of Bloom's data center partners, Oracle, recently saw its primary financier (Blue Owl Capital) withdraw from a planned $10 billion data center in Michigan. News like that doesn't exactly make investors bullish on future energy for facilities that don't exist yet.

At the same time, Bloom is -- excuse the pun -- actually blooming. The company has posted record quarterly revenue for four straight quarters, expanded margins year over year, and generated positive cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2025. That's different than, say, Oklo, which is riding the same AI energy narrative, but hasn't generated any meaningful revenue.

But keep in mind: Bloom is still a volatile stock. Any purchase, even when shares are trading below $100, should balance risk and reward carefully.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

