Should You Buy Block Stock?

Block (NYSE:XYZ) stock has seen a significant decline of 25% year-to-date, sharply underperforming the S&P 500's 7% gain. This downturn is primarily due to a deceleration in gross profit growth across both its Square (merchant) and Cash App (consumer) segments. This slowing growth, coupled with decreased consumer discretionary spending, has led to a cautious outlook from the company, intensifying investor concerns about Block's ability to maintain momentum in the highly competitive fintech landscape.

Given these challenges and the subsequent stock decline, the crucial question for investors is: What's next for Block? Is the stock a buy at current levels, or should it be avoided? From a valuation perspective, we find Block stock attractive at around $65. While we acknowledge some existing concerns, its current valuation appears moderate.

Our conclusion is derived from a comprehensive analysis comparing Block's current valuation with its operating performance in recent years, as well as its current and historical financial condition. Our detailed assessment of Block across key parameters – Growth, Profitability, Financial Stability, and Downturn Resilience – indicates that the company possesses a moderate operating performance and financial condition.

How Does Block’s Valuation Look vs. The S&P 500?

Going by what you pay per dollar of sales or profit, XYZ stock is currently valued in line with the broader market.

Block has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.8 vs. a figure of 3.1 for the S&P 500

Additionally, the company’s price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF) ratio is 35.6 compared to 20.9 for S&P 500

And, it has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.3 vs. the benchmark’s 26.9

How Have Block’s Revenues Grown Over Recent Years?

Block’s Revenues have grown marginally over recent years.

Block has seen its top line grow at an average rate of 13.3% over the last 3 years (vs. increase of 5.5% for S&P 500

Its revenues have grown 4.6% from $23 Bil to $24 Bil in the last 12 months (vs. growth of 5.5% for S&P 500)

Also, its quarterly revenues fell 3.1% to $5.8 Bil in the most recent quarter from $6.0 Bil a year ago (vs. 4.8% improvement for S&P 500)

How Profitable Is Block?

Block’s profit margins are much worse than most companies in the Trefis coverage universe.

Block’s Operating Income over the last four quarters was $1.8 Bil, which represents a poor Operating Margin of 7.4%

Block’s Operating Cash Flow (OCF) over this period was $1.4 Bil, pointing to a very poor OCF Margin of 5.6% (vs. 14.9% for S&P 500)

For the last four-quarter period, Block's Net Income was $2.6 Bil — indicating a moderate Net Income Margin of 10.9% (vs. 11.6% for S&P 500)

Does Block Look Financially Stable?

Block’s balance sheet looks very strong.

Block's Debt figure was $6.0 Bil at the end of the most recent quarter, while its market capitalization is $40 Bil (as of 7/13/2025). This implies a strong Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 14.2% (vs. 19.4% for S&P 500). [Note: A low Debt-to-Equity Ratio is desirable]

Cash (including cash equivalents) makes up $13 Bil of the $36 Bil in Total Assets for Block. This yields a very strong Cash-to-Assets Ratio of 35.1%

How Resilient Is XYZ Stock During A Downturn?

XYZ stock has fared worse than the benchmark S&P 500 index during some of the recent downturns.

Inflation Shock (2022)

XYZ stock fell 86.1% from a high of $281.81 on 5 August 2021 to $39.22 on 30 October 2023, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 25.4% for the S&P 500

The stock is yet to recover to its pre-Crisis high

The highest the stock has reached since then is 98.92 on 4 December 2024 and currently trades at around $65

COVID-19 Pandemic (2020)

XYZ stock fell 55.6% from a high of $85.70 on 20 February 2020 to $38.09 on 20 March 2020, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 33.9% for the S&P 500

The stock fully recovered to its pre-Crisis peak by 2 June 2020

Putting All The Pieces Together: What It Means For XYZ Stock

In summary, Block’s performance across the parameters detailed above are as follows:

Growth: Neutral

Profitability: Very Weak

Financial Stability: Extremely Strong

Downturn Resilience: Very Weak

Overall: Neutral

Overall, Block has demonstrated moderate performance across the key parameters we assessed. With many of the company’s near-term challenges likely already factored into its stock price, there’s potential for upside. This is especially true if the U.S. Federal Reserve were to lower interest rates, which would likely boost Block’s business and encourage consumer spending.

Currently, Block’s stock is trading at just 1.8 times its trailing 12-month revenues. This is below its own five-year average price-to-sales (PS) ratio of 2.8 times and considerably lower than the S&P 500’s average of over 3 times. This favorable valuation suggests there’s room for growth.

However, our assessment could be incorrect. Investors might remain hesitant to assign a higher multiple to Block's stock due to growth concerns. Therefore, investors should carefully weigh the potential risks before deciding to invest in Block.

