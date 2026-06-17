Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Under $69,000?

Key Points

Bitcoin has an impressive track record dating back more than a decade.

Bitcoin traded at $69,000 on Election Day 2024, as well as during the peak of the 2021 crypto bull market.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has admittedly been a huge disappointment for crypto investors this year. It's down 27% year to date as I write this, trading for just $63,000. That's 50% below its all-time high of $126,000 from October.

But there's still a reason to buy Bitcoin while it's under $69,000. Let's take a closer look.

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Bitcoin's historical performance

Bitcoin has a phenomenal track record that dates back more than a decade. Yes, Bitcoin is highly cyclical and can be prone to periods of boom and bust. But here's the thing: The boom years more than make up for the bust years. At least that's been the case so far.

Take 2022, for example. Bitcoin lost 64% of its value, and its price cratered from $69,000 (then an all-time high) to $16,000. Many investors gave up on Bitcoin entirely, and some thought it might fall all the way to zero. It didn't. In 2023 and 2024, Bitcoin delivered triple-digit returns to investors and skyrocketed to $100,000.

Of course, historical performance is no guarantee of future performance. But Bitcoin's ability to generate triple-digit returns is a proven fact. In four of the past eight years, it has done so. And Bitcoin has never had back-to-back years of losses. In 2025, Bitcoin lost 6% of its value. So there's reason to hope Bitcoin can rebound in the second half of 2026.

The $69,000 price level

For Bitcoin, a price of $69,000 is important. It was the all-time high that Bitcoin reached in its previous bull market cycle. And it was the price Bitcoin traded at on Election Day in 2024.

Viewed from that perspective, Bitcoin's current price starts to look more like a bargain. If you're buying now, you're getting Bitcoin at 2021 prices, and you're also getting access to a cryptocurrency that has the potential to soar from $69,000 to $100,000 in the span of just weeks.

What do people think?

That being said, Bitcoin's soaring in value is hardly guaranteed. If you buy into the opinions from online prediction markets -- which are made up of people making bets on what might happen -- then Bitcoin may not be able to turn things around anytime soon. On Polymarket, for example, traders give Bitcoin only a 17% chance of hitting $100,000 this year.

But just wait until 2027. That's when Bitcoin could deliver truly explosive returns. That's why I'm buying at current price levels. Bitcoin is just too cheap, and market sentiment has gone too far in the negative direction. If history is any guide, Bitcoin is a coiled spring, just waiting to explode.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.