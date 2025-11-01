Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Under $200,000?

Key Points

Quite a few analysts and industry leaders see Bitcoin hitting $200,000 soon.

It doesn't really matter whether those estimates are right or wrong.

There's a quick and easy way to capture upside from this coin.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Despite being fairly arbitrary, price targets are often a powerful driver of investor psychology and behavior. When enough people repeat a round number frequently enough, the market starts treating it like a finish line, even if it's never reached or inherently unreachable. Right now, the chatter about Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price potentially reaching $200,000 within the next 12 months has the same tenor.

The trouble is that such finish lines in investing tend to move from month to month as sentiment shifts. So is there an argument for loading up on Bitcoin as long as it's priced at less than $200,000 per coin?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What's being discussed at the moment

Let's start by taking inventory of a few serious estimates about Bitcoin's price between now and the end of 2026.

Bitwise Asset Management's 2025 outlook, published in late 2024, called for Bitcoin to trade above $200,000 by the end of this year, citing the expanding spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) footprint and mainstream distribution as catalysts. It also sees the coin's price surpassing $1 million in or by 2029.

Similarly, the bank Standard Chartered's digital assets team estimated early this month that there is a path to the coin reaching $200,000 at the very end of 2025, recently highlighting ETF inflows and shrinking float as key supports.

The brokerage company Bernstein proposed a $200,000 target for Bitcoin this market cycle as well, framing it as a high-conviction base case and, if anything, conservative given institutional adoption and ETF momentum. Given that this Bitcoin cycle is approaching its final 12 months or so out of its four-year cadence, with the halving in April 2024 marking approximately the midpoint, that would put Bernstein's calculation more or less in line with the timing of the others.

So with these three predictions in hand, and many others converging largely within the same ball park regarding the same price target, time frame, catalysts, and drivers, it's clear many in the crypto industry are betting on Bitcoin hitting $200,000 relatively soon.

There's nothing special about this number

If you believe Bitcoin's long-run value is driven by rising adoption meeting capped supply that becomes scarcer as time passes, the rational move is to buy it consistently via dollar-cost averaging regardless of headlines, price estimates, or its actual price. That lemma is true if Bitcoin's price is rising or falling, and it's true whether the coin or the wider market is experiencing a bull market, choppy prices, or a bear market.

From this perspective, you should indeed be buying Bitcoin while it's priced at under $200,000. And when its price does pass that benchmark, once again, the best move is to keep buying it. This line of reasoning may seem tautological, but here's why it makes sense.

Bitcoin's supply is structurally guaranteed to tighten roughly every four years as a result of the halving. After the most recent halving, daily issuance fell to around 450 coins, cutting new supply by half, as the name implies. There can only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence, many of which have been lost or rendered inaccessible. So, as long as there is a consistent level of demand, perhaps from the coin's hardcore evangelists -- and there are more of those than ever before, and with more money than ever before, too -- its price will continue to rise over the long run.

There's no financial advantage to waiting for the coin to cross an arbitrary price point before buying or ceasing your purchases. The incentive is always to secure some of the supply before it gets harder to come by, and thus more expensive. Don't try to time the market. The point of spreading out your purchases via dollar-cost averaging is to ensure that you capture the value of the trend without experiencing the emotional difficulties associated with accidentally making a big investment when the coin's price is at a four-year high and, unbeknownst to you, on the verge of a major correction downward.

Another key truth is that none of this purchasing strategy guarantees a smooth ride, even if it makes dealing with the bumps in the road a bit easier psychologically. Reaching $200,000 might take longer than the bulls expect.

So pick an amount that fits your budget, automate buys weekly or monthly, and extend your holding period to years, not months. If your plan includes opportunistic extra purchases on big pullbacks, set those rules now, too. Years from now, you'll have long forgotten about the price targets of the past, as the coin's price will almost certainly have surpassed them anyway.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $603,392!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,241,236!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.